KVC Westerlo forward Griffin Yow is the latest player to be linked with a move to Pompey

Reported Pompey target Griffin Yow has already revealed he is open to leaving KVC Westerlo this summer.

Speaking to Goal.com in May, the highly-rated 22-year-old forward admitted he was ‘excited’ to see where his talent would take him next and that he was ready to make the latest move in his career after three seasons in Belgium.

The ambitious USA under-23 international and Olympian stressed, however, that his next opportunity had to be the right one and that he would leave Westerlo with a huge debt of gratitude after they brought him to the Jupiler Pro League from MLS side DC United in 2022.

Yow, who has risen to prominence as a right-winger, has featured 66 times in the league for Westerlo, scoring 15 goals and registering eight assists.

Those stats and his growing reputation in Belgium have seen scouts flock to Het Kuipje to check out the American’s impressive development, with Anderlecht well-known admirers, while a move to either the Bundlesliga or the Championship was touted last summer.

Pompey - who have already brought in attacking midfielder Adrian Segecic this summer - have since joined the list of potential suitors - according to reports Stateside on Tuesday. And as they supposedly weigh up an expected move for the player, they will have been encouraged by Yow’s recent comments about testing his talents at another level and in new surroundings.

Pompey announced the signing of Adrian Segecic last month. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Reported Pompey target makes ambitions clear

Speaking in May about the future direction of his career, Yow - who was not involved in Westerlo’s latest pre-season friendly against AEK Larnaca last Wednesday - said: ‘What will my next move be? What can I do next? Where will I be playing? Will I be here with Westerlo? Will I be there or wherever else? What's the next national team event that I can start to work towards? There are a lot of things coming up in my life that I'm very excited to show myself, or are going to make changes for me in my life. I'm just excited to see. Yeah, I'm excited to see what's next.’

With a World Cup in the USA next year fast approaching, Yow added:’I'm someone who is always striving for more. I don't just accept that this is my level. I feel good here, yes. I'm comfortable here, for sure, but I'm also someone who wants to reach the next step and challenge myself.

‘My goal is to play in the Champions League, to play in the World Cup, and to face these top-tier teams in the world. If a better situation comes, then yes, there would be no doubt in my mind, but it has to be a better situation. I'm ready for the next step, for sure, but it has to be the right one.’

Griffin Yow’s appreciation to Westerlo

Yow, who has a year remaining on his Westerlo contract and is valued at approximately at £3.4m by transfermarkt.com , added that if a move were to emerge this summer, he would leave Het Kuipje with a hevy heart.

He said: ‘They just gave me room to adjust to everything. They gave me the opportunity to improve and show myself in training.

‘When I played well with the U-21s, they didn't keep me down there, and they didn't bring in someone else. I'm so appreciative that they gave me the time I needed to grow up, but also the platform and opportunity to show myself and become the player I am today.’

