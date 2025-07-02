Former Portsmouth and Sunderland transfer target reflects on 'dream' West Ham move

Reported Portsmouth transfer target Daniel Cummings has opened up on his decision to join Premier League club West Ham United.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reported Pompey transfer target has revealed he is ‘full of confidence’ after putting pen-to-paper on a long-term deal with Premier League club West Ham United.

The likes of Pompey, Burnley and Sunderland were all linked with young Celtic striker Daniel Cummings as the prolific frontman approached the final months of his current deal with the Scottish Premiership champions. After scoring 15 goals in 34 goals over the previous two seasons, the 19-year-old will head to West Ham on the back of a stunning season in front of goal as he plundered his way to 29 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops second string.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His reward came with a senior debut as Brendan Rodgers handed the young striker a chance to impress at the highest level as he came off the bench with 11 minutes remaining in a Champions League defeat against Aston Villa in January. Cummings had been linked with a move away from Glasgow during the same month and Pompey were one of a whole host of clubs said to be keen on a move for the young striker.

However, it is West Ham that have won the race for his services and Cummings has revealed the influence one Hammers legend made on his decision to move to East London.

West Ham win race for Pompey target

He told the Hammers official website: #It feels amazing to join West Ham United, and it's a dream come true. It’s every young footballer’s dream to play in the Premier League, so when West Ham came calling, it was too good to say no, and I’m looking forward to getting started. Since day one, when Mark [Noble] was on the phone, he spoke so highly of everyone here and sold the Club to me.

“I did a lot of research about the Club and there’s a pathway to the first team, and that's all you can ask for as a young player. I’ve been at Celtic since the age of five and have played for their B team in the Lowland League for the last few years. I’ve played in the UEFA Youth League, and also managed to make my first-team debut in January against Aston Villa in the Champions League, and all of these experiences have provided the perfect preparation for my next step here at West Ham. I arrive here full of confidence. I loved every minute of last season because I went into every game feeling like I was going to score, and to do that on the big stage in the likes of the UEFA Youth League was amazing.’

Your next Pompey read: The Chelsea wonderkid who wowed Portsmouth faithful - now finished at 28