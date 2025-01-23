Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are weighing up a move for Celtic teen hitman Daniel Cummings, according to reports.

The Blues are on the trail of the free-scoring striker, who has caught the eye with his impressive finishing rate north of the border.

But they are said to be facing competition from Premier League duo West Ham and Brighton for the 18-year-old, according to Inside Futbol.

Pompey are in the midst of a crucial period of recruitment in terms of their Championship hopes, with it now just 11 days until business closes in the winter window at 11pm on February 3.

Cummings is a player who is out of contract at Celtic Park this summer, with the Blues’ football department said to be weighing up offering a pre-contract agreement with the centre-forward.

The Scotland under-19 international has been smashing in the goals at club level this season, with a whopping 24 goals in as many appearances in domestic and European action.

His exposure to the game on the continent is said to have also attracted admiring glances from the likes of Bologna, Club Brugge and Red Ball Salzburg.

But it’s talk of a Fratton move being on the cards which is the latest development today, according to Sky Sports News.

Pompey have been linked with free-scoring Celtic striker Daniel Cummings. Pic: Getty | Getty Images

Pompey yesterday brought in Aussie hope Thomas Waddingham in the striking department and are closing in on a £1.27m deal for his countryman Hayden Matthews.

The Blues have also landed Championship nous this month in the shape of Bristol City’s Rob Atkinson and Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden, with both sealing loan moves until the end of the season.