The Blues want two more central midfielders during the transfer window

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has pinpointed the centre of midfield as Pompey’s transfer window priority.

And he is adamant the Blues are ‘close’ to strengthening that crucial position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Premier League pair Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden leaving Fratton Park following the culmination of their successful loan spells, Pompey are clearly light in that area.

It leaves them with just Marlon Pack and Andre Dozzell - and Mousinho wants two more central midfielders to complement his options.

The head coach is not ruling out a potential return for Potts, who is currently pre-season training with West Ham as they assess the next step for the 21-year-old’s development.

Regardless, it’s a position which urgently needs addressing with just four weeks remaining until the August 9 kick-off against Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But speaking from the training camp in Slovakia, Mousinho insists they are closing in on a target.

‘It’s an area we need to strengthen’

He told The News: ‘In terms of a priority position to strengthen at the moment, you look at us in the middle of the park.

‘We have lost Isaac, we have lost Freddie. So they are two loan players at the back end of the season who are no longer here and we know what they brought to us.

‘We are operating at the minute with Marlon and Andre, so that is probably an area we need to strengthen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Bringing in two more players there is about right. We want to have two players in every position, we have always been really clear about that. In terms of the six and the eight positions, we need two more.

‘We are close to something, to be honest. We’re moving on a couple and it’s going in the right direction.

‘There are plenty available, but there are not plenty of the right ones available, so that's the hardest thing for us.’

Pompey boss John Mousinho believes Pompey are closing in on a midfielder. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Dane still on Pompey’s wishlist

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Silkeborg sporting director Jesper Stuker is now braced to lose the highly-regarded 23-year-old, having previously been bullish over keeping him at the Danish Superliga club.

The Blues are presently stationed near Bratislava for a seven-day training camp, with sporting director Rich Hughes in attendance - and regularly spotted with a phone glued to his ear as he chases down targets.

Another departure this week

There has been another departure this week, with Ryley Towler completing his switch to Lincoln for an undisclosed fee, ending his two-and-a-half year stay.

He joins Kusini Yengi and Christian Saydee from the League One title-winning team to depart Fratton Park this summer as the Blues seek to evolve their squad and make it stronger for the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Adrian Segegic is the only new arrival to date and earmarked for a number 10 or right-wing role rather than filling one of the two gaps in the centre of midfield.

Encouragingly, though, Mousinho believes Pompey are edging closer to capturing a player for that position as the chase the ‘five or six’ summer signings he wants.

Your Next Pompey Read: Pompey boss' encouraging update on a potential Fratton Park return for Freddie Potts