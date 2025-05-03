Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey will need up to four players to improve their starting XI in time for next season’s Championship kicks-off.

That’s the honest verdict of Blues legend Guy Whittingham, who believes the Fratton Park side must go out and recruit well over the summer to build on their maiden campaign back at this level.

That fixture was followed by the traditional player and management lap of appreciation as both the first-team set-up and fans said goodbye to each other after another rollercoaster season that saw the team flirt with relegation up until Easter.

But as thoughts started to navigate towards a well-earned end-of-season break for all involved, Whittingham was asked on BBC Radio Solent for his thoughts on what Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes must do in the summer transfer window to keep the club on an upward trajectory.

A new centre-forward to compete with Colby Bishop was his first thought, along with another centre-back - two positions that have caused the Blues concern this season for various unforseen reasons.

But Whittingham also emphasised the need to strengthen the starting XI as a priority for next term.

What Portsmouth need transfer-wise over the summer

The former Blues striker and manager said: ‘Look, I think they do need another striker.

‘I think Bishop's a decent Championship striker, but you need someone that, you know, if he doesn't make games, you've got someone else there that can step in, that can do the job that he's doing.

‘Obviously, centre-half. From that point of view, you need someone coming in that, you know, can step into the first team, start in the first game of the season.

‘I think wherever you look and what position you look at, that's got to be the priority for Portsmouth.

‘Two, three, maybe four players that will, you know, improve the first team for the start of the season.’

Pompey have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Hindolo Mustapha | Getty Images

The Blues have already been linked with Crystal Palace rising-star Hindolo Mustapha, with Mousinho spotted taking in the Eagles’ Premier League 2 game against Chelsea under-21s on Friday night.

Other names on Pompey’s wanted list will emerge over the coming weeks, while decisions on the futures of players currently at Fratton Park will be made in the coming days.

It’s certainly set to be another busy period for the Blues - and Whittingham believes that is necessary given big-spending Birmingham and Wrexham’s promotion to the Championship - plus Southampton, Leicester and Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League.

He added: ‘I think it (the Championship) gets more competitive every year, with those teams coming up. You've also got Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton coming down.

‘I mean, the games are going to be tougher. It's okay surviving the first year, but then you have to go again.’