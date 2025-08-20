Championship transfer latest as clock ticks down on transfer window deadline

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey look poised to add to their ranks with The News understanding that a move for Hannover 96’s former Peterborough United, Josh Knight, is close.

A deal for the 27-year-old centre-back could even be announced as soon as today, giving head coach John Mousinho another option ahead of Saturday’s Championship trip to West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knight’s signing will take the Blues’ recruitment this season to seven, with a winger and a striker still on Pompey’s shopping list before the transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday, September 1.

But as Pompey put the finishing touches to their permanent move for Knight, what’s the latest developments emerging from their rivals?

Here’s what we discovered.

Leicester City ace poised for £32m Premier League return

Leicester City look poised to lose highly-rated attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss.

According to Sky Sports, Crystal Palace are closing in on a £32m move for the Morocco international as they prepare for life after Eberechi Eze , who is expected to complete a move to Spurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

El Khannouss was one of a few positives to emerge from the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League last season, following his move from Genk.

And he’s continued his impressive form on Leicester’s return to the Championship by contributing two assists in their opening two fixtures.

Palace had been liked with a move for Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling as they search for a replacement for Eze.

However, after being reportedly quoted a fee of £45m for the St Mary’s youngster, El Khannouss is considered a more viable target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s first meeting with Leicester this season is on October 18, when they travel to the Kingpower Stadium.

West Brom register interest in Liverpool midfielder ahead of Pompey visit

Liverpool youngster James McConnell | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

West Brom are among a host of Championship clubs who are keen on Liverpool youngster James McConnell.

The Baggies, who play host to Pompey at the Hawthorns on Saturday, have reportedly made a loan approach for the central midfielder who has made nine appearances for the Reds.

Yet they’re among a number of clubs to have lodged an interest in the 20-year-old, with Hull City and Oxford United also supposedly keen. Austrian side Sturm Graz have also made their admiration for the Anfield academy product known.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brown have had a busy transfer window to date, with the recent arrival of Manchester United’s Toby Collyer on loan - plus their move for reported Pompey target Krystian Bielik - taking the number of new signings under recently appointed boss Ryan Mason to five.

Any potential move for McConnell would see him have to battle with Collyer and current preferred central midfield duo Jayson Molumby and Alex Mowett for a place in Mason’s side.

Coventry bid for Ipswich defender rejected

Coventry City’s bid to recruit a centre-half before the transfer window closes has hit another brick wall.

Fresh from having two bids reportedly rejected by Hull for Charlie Hughes, with one being in the £7m bracket, the Sky Blues have also seen a move for Ipswich defender Luke Woolfenden turned down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to talkSPORT’s Ben Jacob’s manger Frank Lampard was told Ipswich ‘have no intention to sell’ Woolfenden, who has made 215 appearances for the Tractor Boys following his emergence through their youth ranks.

Stoke have also reportedly been showing an interest in the 26-year-old.

Coventry want to recruit a centre-half following Luis Binks’ move to Brondby.

Lampard told CoventryLive: ‘We need centre halves and we need centre halves to come in, for sure. And at the moment we have Joel (Latibeaudiere) who’s not fit and Bidders (Jake Bidwell) there, who can and has done the job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Of course we know we’ve got Bobby (Thomas) and Kitch (Liam Kitching). We know what we need, I certainly know what we need and that’s fine.’

For your next Pompey read: The exciting Hannover 96 and Peterborough United verdicts as Josh Knight closes in on Portsmouth move