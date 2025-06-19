Adrian Segecic's first words as Portsmouth player as he reveals key to Fratton move

Adrian Segecic is now a Pompey player after joining from Sydney FC. The Australian has spoken his first words since arriving at Fratton Park - here’s what he had to say.

Adrian Segecic has revealed the key to Pompey winning the race for his signature.

And the Blues’ first new face of the summer has pinpointed John Mousinho as the major factor in convincing him Fratton Park was the place to take the next step in his promising career.

Adrian Segecic: The key to his Pompey move revealed

Pompey landed Segecic ahead of 20 European clubs including Austrian giants Rapid Vienna, with there also interest from the MLS in Segecic.

The A-League’s top scorer knows all about the fans he’ll be playing in front of next season, but it’s the prospect of playing for Mousinho which was the big draw.

On a post on Pompey’s X page, Segecic said: 'Once I had a chat with the gaffer, that was it done. I heard about Fratton Park and the fans and I'm keen to give 110 per cent for them.

For Segecic, leaving the club he emerged at in Sydney FC proved an emotional process, for the player who’s had a long association with the outfit.

After making such strong progress this term and marking himself out as arguably the most exciting emerging talent in his country, the versatile attacker knew he had to make his next move away from the Allianz Stadium.

Sydney FC pain at leaving for Pompey new boy

He told Sydney FC’s official site: ‘I’m honestly devastated to be leaving Sydney FC – this club has been my home for almost a decade.

‘But I know I have to test myself and find out how far I can take my career. I’m so excited for what’s ahead of me in England, but I’ll always be grateful to Sydney FC for the incredible opportunities they’ve given me.

‘Thank you to all my coaches, the staff, my teammates and of course to the amazing members and fans who have supported me every step of the way.’

Sydney fc head coach, Ufuk Talay, applauded Segecic’s desire to test himself in the Championship, a division now regarded as one of the best and toughest in Europe.

Talay praised his outgoing player’s determination to make the most of the obvious talent he showcased so promisingly for his club.

He Sydney FC’s website: ‘Adrian was exceptional last season. His hunger to improve and his desire to perform every week really stood out.

‘He absolutely deserves this opportunity. While we would have loved to keep him at Sydney FC, he’s determined to test himself in one of the toughest leagues in world football, and we’re proud that our pathway has enabled him to do that.

‘Everyone at the club wishes Adrian the very best in the next chapter of his career. He’s a homegrown boy done good, and we’d love to see him back in sky blue one day.’