Alex Robertson has delivered an intriguing response when asked about his time at Cardiff City.
Talk of a return to Fratton Park this summer for the midfielder has resurfaced in recent weeks after his father, Mark, was by Adrian Segecic’s side during his signing from Sydney FC.
Although there was plenty of speculation over his involvement, the former Swindon and Dundee man made it clear it wasn’t to do with a possible reunion for his son.
In fact, the former Australia international has been mentoring the Blues’ newest recruit for more than seven years during his development.
Nonetheless, his presence had sparked talk on social media over a potential return for Robertson, just a year into his time in the Welsh capital.
The 22-year-old, of course, spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan from Manchester City, where he featured 27 times in all competitions.
The classy operator was influential in the first half of the season before sustaining a season-ending hamstring injury, which forced a premature end to his time with Pompey.
However, John Mousinho’s men were keen to reunite with Robertson last summer, with the Blues even agreeing fees and personal terms before he opted to join Cardiff.
The Bluebirds’ relegation from the Championship has added more fuel to the fire, with some members of the Fratton faithful making it clear Pompey should sign the Australian youth international in the window.
Alex Robertson: ‘I loved Portsmouth’
As Robertson prepares for the new campaign, he has been videoed training along with new signing Segecic in Australia.
The video shows the pair training together during the close, with Joner Football.
However, the midfielder was asked about his career so far, leading to an intriguing response over his time at Pompey.
Robertson said: ‘That season before I went on loan (to Portsmouth) was just enjoyable because I was playing with the (Man City) U23 and training with the 1st team quite a lot.
‘And then when I went on loan I loved it - I loved Portsmouth.’
However, Robertson replied with a three-word response when asked about his time with Cardiff so far. He added: ‘Good, really good’.
Pompey’s need for a midfielder
Pompey are in the market for at least two first-choice midfielders this summer.
Freddie Potts and Isaac Hayden, two key figures in the Blues’ Championship survival last term, have returned to their parent club following their loan stays from West Ham and Newcastle United respectively.
That currently leaves Mousinho with Andre Dozzell, Marlon Pack and Abdoulaye Kamara as his sole options.
With the engine room in need of some surgery, Pompey have recently been linked with Silkesborg star Pelle Mattson in recent days.
The News understands the 23-year-old operator could come at a hefty cost of £2.5m, with his current terms with the Danish side still running for another 18 months.
Robertson still holds three-years on his current Cardiff deal after making the permanent move to Manchester City last summer.
His future is under the spotlight, though, following the Bluebirds’ relegation which will no doubt prompt further speculation.
