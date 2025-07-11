Portsmouth boss reveals transfer picture over further Australian arrivals

Pompey boss John Mousinho has made a transfer call over his side adding to their Australian quartet

John Mousinho has heralded the value in the Australian market Pompey continue to plunder.

But the Blues boss has ruled out plundering the A-League for further recruits at the moment.

Pompey have been English football’s foremost exponents at taking players from the Aussie top flight over the past couple of seasons, as they stormed to the League One title and established themselves in the Championship.

Mousinho currently have four Australians in their ranks in the shape of Jacob Farrell, Hayden Matthews, Thomas Waddingham and new boy Adrian Segecic.

Additionally, Alex Robertson, Sammy Silvera and Kusini Yengi have all wore royal blue over the past couple of seasons.

Pompey’s link with Antipodean additions is well established, but after the capture of the A-League’s top scorer in Segecic Mousinho doesn’t necessarily see further plundering of the Australian market this summer.

He said: ‘I think we may have run out of air miles!

‘It’s a great market for us, it’s a very different market.

‘To bring the top scorer in from any other league in the world, I don’t think that really happens in the Championship. There’s a real market there for us.

‘We thought with some of the boys we brought over, we took Tom and Jacob for lower fees if you compare them to Hayden. They represent the kind of value you don’t pick up in this country.

‘Even if you look at Kas, he’s someone who came in and made a huge impact for that sort of time. He was worth every penny,

‘Hayden, we’ve seen the money we’ve spent on him on, but we’ve also seen the impact he’s made.

‘I just don’t see the same value as we’re getting from that in the UK.’

Pompey casting transfer net wide

Pompey may be prepared to call time on their Australian recruitment for now, but they are still casting their net wide this summer with their eyes on working the European market.

Speaking to The News in March, Mousinho detailed how versatile the Blues are being over their signings ahead of the new Championship campaign.

He said: ‘Players can definitely step up (from League One and League Two).

Hayden Matthews, left, and Adrian Segecic right. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

‘You only have to look at the players we have in the building who’ve stepped up from League One. There’s definitely talent there.

‘The English market tends to be more expensive for whatever reason, it’s just a fact they are.

‘So it can be tempting to look at foreign markets when you get to the level of signing players who aren’t free transfers and taking players on permanents.

‘But certainly players from there means the players have the experience of playing in the English game and come with less of an adjustment period.

‘We’ll be active there, we’ll be active in League One and League Two.

‘We’ll also be active in the loan market in the Championship and loan market in the Premier League, 21s market, Europe, Asia, Australia, Americas and Africa. We’re at it and we’re looking all over the world.’