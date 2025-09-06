The inside track on exciting new Portsmouth transfer arrival

He’s one of the youngest players to play senior football in his country, gained international recognition beyond his years and been challenged to follow the same route to success as a former Pompey player. Here’s the lowdown on Blues new boy Brandon Downey.

Irish League football at the age of 15

Downey made his breakthrough at senior level at the age of just 15 - making him one of the youngest players to feature in the Irish League.

The winger has shown he possesses quality beyond his years, picking up age-group recognition for Northern Ireland at under-18 level and grabbing 13 senior appearances for Crusaders before sealing his move to PO4.

Professional deal with Crusaders

Downey signed his first professional contract with his club just three weeks ago, ahead of agreeing an under-18 scholarship deal with the Blues.

Speaking about the player when signing his pro deal, Crusaders boss Declan Caddell said: ‘Brandon has worked really hard and I've been monitoring his progress over the last few years.

‘Last season, he earned himself a spot in the first-team squad and acquitted himself exceptionally well.

‘He is an ambitious young man, and it’s great that he sees Crusaders as the best club to help him further develop, alongside other young players who are recognising the pathways we’re creating.’

Pride at Pompey move

Crusaders spoke of their appreciation towards Downey after he sealed his ‘dream’ move to Fratton Park.

Speaking on their website the club said: ‘Crusaders Football Club can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Portsmouth FC for the transfer of 16-year-old winger Brandon Downey.

‘Brandon made 13 first-team appearances last season, impressing with his performances and earning a dream move across the water to continue his footballing journey.

‘Everyone at Crusaders FC would like to thank Brandon for his commitment and contribution to the club, and we wish him every success in this exciting next chapter of his career.’

Planted in top corner - everyone was going mad

Downey highlighted an impressive effort against Glenavon as his favourite goal.

He said: ‘It was five minutes to go and we 1-0 down to Glenavon, I got the ball out wide, took two men and and planted in in the top corner - and everyone was going mad.’

International call-up for Northern Ireland a landmark moment

Speaking last year of his greatest achievements, Downley highlighted his international recognition as he best success.

He said: ‘I have to say being picked for my first Northern Ireland trip and going to Belgium it means you’re one of the best players in the country at that moment and it means so much to me.’

National academy graduate

Downey has been involved with the Irish FA JD National Academy, a residential camp ran by the Northern Ireland FA in conjunction with Ulster University.

Speaking of the benefits of involvement with the camp Downey said: It’s helped me all over the pitch and on and off the pitch as well.

‘It gets you ready for a move across the water if you ever get one.

‘It’s been good, the first two months was probably the most difficult but after that you get used to it and enjoy every minute.

‘It makes you a better player as well because you’re training with better players two times a week who are probably a better standard than your club. Training with players the same standard as you makes you such a better player.’

Follow the Gavin Whyte pathway

Injuries at Crusaders contributed towards Downey gaining exposure to senior football

Boss Caddell hoped the County Tyrone lad would make the grade in the same way to former Pompey academy talent Gavin Whyte, who came through at the club.

He said: ‘For me, our academy is very, very strong and there are a lot of talented young players in it, ones that I have found watching over the last two or three years and I know what they are all about.

‘We had 10 first-team players out against Glenavon but with that there comes an opportunity for young lads and Brandon Downey and Josh Williamson were very good and the introduction of Ryan Donnelly showed a bit of spark with 20 minutes to go.

‘It’s about drip feeding them in, giving them that experience and trying to get them ready and that exposure to the first team.

‘That will come. They are still young lads at 16 and 17-years-old so they have still a bright future ahead.

‘They’re not ready at the minute. That’s why you have to drip feed them in and out. Josh played a part to half-time at Glenavon, Brandon got 60 minutes and Ryan 30. You have to look after them, you have to give them that exposure and you are just waiting for one of them to grab the opportunity and push on like we’ve seen in the past with other players, like Gavin Whyte who came through.

‘That time will come. They are probably getting more game time than they probably expected at 16 and 17 but with the lengthy injury list we have, our hands are tied a bit.’

