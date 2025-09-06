Pompey have continued their recruitment drive despite the transfer window closing with a move for Crusaders younger Brandon Downey, who has signed scholarship terms at Fratton Park

Greg Miller has hailed Pompey’s acquisition of young Northern Ireland winger Brandon Downey for an undisclosed fee.

The Blues’ academy manager said the 16-year-old’s attacking ability and experience at first-team level already made him a really attractive prospect - and a player he and his coaching staff are looking forward to working with.

Downey’s arrival at Fratton Park from Irish League Premiership side Crusaders was confirmed on Friday evening, with the teenager signing scholarship terms with the PO4 club.

He’ll be added to lead professional development phase coach Sam Hudson’s under-18s ranks, with the Northern Ireland under-17 international potentially making his debut when the young Blues travel to Romsey Town in the Hampshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Downey’s signing comes just weeks after he signed professional terms at Crusaders, whom he featured for 13 times last season following his debut as a 15-year-old.

He’s one of the youngest players to grace the Irish League in recent years. And according to Miller, Pompey have been impressed with what they’ve seen from the youngster ever since he came on their radar.

Why Pompey signed Brandon Downey

Following confirmation of Downey’s move, Miller told the club website: ‘We’re delighted to sign Brandon, who impressed when we watched him play – both on video and in person.

‘We believe that he can complement the wide players already in the squad, with his ability to beat opponents and contribute both goals and assists.

‘Our coaching staff are looking forward to working with someone who has already made a number of first team appearances, despite his age.’

Crusaders departure following signing of pro contract

A then Seaview team-mate of Blues academy product Harry Jewitt-Whyte, Downey signed his pro contract with the North Belfast side in June.

At the time manager Declan Caddell said: ‘Brandon has worked really hard and I've been monitoring his progress over the last few years.

‘Last season, he earned himself a spot in the first-team squad and acquitted himself exceptionally well.

‘He is an ambitious young man, and it’s great that he sees Crusaders as the best club to help him further develop, alongside other young players who are recognising the pathways we’re creating.’

Following the winger’s move to Pompey, Crusaders posted on Instagram: ‘Brandon made 13 first-team appearances last season, impressing with his performances and earning a dream move across the water to continue his footballing journey.

‘Everyone at Crusaders FC would like to thank Brandon for his commitment and contribution to the club, and we wish him every success in this exciting next chapter of his career.’

Growing Northern Ireland contigent at Fratton Park

Downey’s Pompey arrival takes the number of Northern Ireland players at Fratton Park to four.

Midfielder Terry Devlin joined Pompey from Glentoran in 2023, with the 21-year-old currently on 65 appearances.

Striker Makenzie Kirk was added to John Mousinho’s first-team ranks on transfer deadline day, with the former St Johnstone frontman signing a three-year deal after joining for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile, young goalkeeper Conal McDermott moved from Derry City on scholarship terms last September.

