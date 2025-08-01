The latest transfer headlines involving Pompet’s Championship rivals.

There are eight days to go until Pompey’s curtain raiser against Oxford United.

The wait is almost over for the 2025-26 Championship campaign, with John Mousinho’s new-look squad to make the trip to the Kassam Stadium.

The 24-year-old joins Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux in sealing a switch to PO4, having penned a season-long loan deal from Swansea City.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as clubs prepare for the new campaign.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving the Blues’ second-tier rivals.

Swans swoop for Kone

Swansea are leading the race to sign League One talent Richard Kone, according to Wales Online.

The report claims the Swans have lodged a £4.5m for the in-demand Wycombe Wanderers ace and are favourites to land the forward’s signature this summer.

After an outstanding League One campaign for the Chairboys last term, which saw the 21-year-old net 19 goals and register four assists in all competitions, his stock is on the rise with a number of clubs across the Championship tracking his situation.

Newly-relegated duo Leicester City and Ipswich Town along with Middlesbrough and Norwich City are interest. Meanwhile, Preston North End are also believed to have had a £3m bid knocked back as well as French outfit Toulouse.

But after having a first offer rejected, Swansea have returned with a new-and-improved second bid which is reportedly worth up to £4.5m.

The Ivorian frontman made the move to Adams Park in January 2024 from Essex Senior League outfit Athletic Newham and has gone on to register 34 goal contributions in 75 appearances.

Southampton set price

Tyler Dibling. | Getty Images

Southampton have placed an eye-watering price tag on young forward Tyler Dibling.

Sky Sports News has claimed the Saints have put a £40m valuation on the 19-year-old, who is attracting interest from the Premier League.

Everton are the latest club to register an interest in the winger, with the Toffees reportedly having a £27m bid turned down by Pompey’s south coast rivals.

David Moyes’ men face competition to land Dibling this summer, with Chelsea, Aston Villa, Spurs and RB Leipzig all showing an interest.

As the Blues’ bitter rivals prepare for their return to the Championship, they aren’t looking to budge on their valuation of the academy graduate.

Pompey will meet Will Still’s men for the first time in six years on September 14.

Ipswich to hijack move

Ipswich Town are looking to hijack a move to sign Como striker Ivan Azon, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Tractor Boys are looking to beat Spanish outfit Valencia to land the 22-year-old’s signature after making a late swoop for the forward.

Kieran McKenna’s men are hopeful of signing the Spaniard on a season-long loan deal, with an obligation to buy should they secure promotion to the Premier League.

Valencia had offered Como a straight loan for Azon, but Ipswich now look poised to land the frontman.

Pompey make the trip to Portman Road on September 27 as they face the Tractor Boys for the first time since 2022.