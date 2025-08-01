Pompey announced the signing of Swansea City winger Florian Bianchini on Thursday evening, who became the Blues’ fifth addition of the summer.

John Mousinho is adamant Pompey’s attacking options have been strengthened following the arrival of Florian Bianchini.

And the Blues boss believes the winger has the potential to become a nightmare for Championship defences next term.

Bianchini joins Adrian Segecic, John Swift, Mark Kosznovszky and Luke Le Roux in making the switch to PO4 ahead of the upcoming Championship campaign, which gets underway next week.

The Frenchman adds much-needed reinforcements to Mousinho’s options out wide following the departure of Paddy Lane, while Matt Ritchie also looks poised to leave before the September 1 deadline.

Meanwhile, Harvey Blair remains sidelined with a hamstring injury leaving Segecic and Callum Lang as the sole options on the right wing.

But that position has since been strengthened, with Bianchini making the move from South Wales for the 2025-26 campaign.

The versatile forward, who can operate either in attack or on the wing, has spent one year with Swansea, where he netted three times in 36 Championship outings following his arrival from French outfit Bastia last summer.

And Mousinho is adamant Bianchini was one of the most exciting forwards in Ligue 2 during the 2023-24 campaign, with the Blues now adding a ‘really exciting’ winger into their armoury.

The head coach told the club website following his arrival: ‘Florian is a really exciting player, who played a fair bit up front for Swansea.

‘We see him being used more on either wing, where he can use his pace to take on opponents in one-v-one situations.

‘He was also one of the most exciting players in the league for Bastia before he came over here to join Swansea.

‘So we believe there’s a lot that Florian can offer us and we’re delighted to add him to our attacking options.’

Who is Pompey new-boy Florian Bianchini

Florian Bianchini and Freddie Potts. | Getty Images

Bianchini departed his home country for the first time in his career 12-months ago, penning a four-year deal with Swansea after arriving for an undisclosed fee.

During his short career, the winger has also appeared for Avaranches, Chateauroux and Amiens, where he’s had an impressive record in front of goal.

After sealing his switch to Swansea in July 2024, Bianchini scored three times for Alan Sheehan’s men, with strikes against Sheffield United, Leeds United and Oxford United.

Pompey will be looking to unlock his creativity for the upcoming Championship season, which gets underway next week with a trip to the Kassam Stadium.