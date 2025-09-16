It was a brilliant and dramatic late transfer window deal which caught the eye in the Championship - now Conor Chaplin has revealed how he engineered his Fratton homecoming.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor Chaplin has revealed how he was the catalyst for his Fratton return from Ipswich Town.

The returning Blues hero has detailed how he instigated his PO4 homecoming, as it became clear he would be allowed to leave Portman Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chaplin: ‘If I’m going to go you need to speak to Pompey first’

Chaplin has lifted the lid on the unusual sequence of events which sparked the late transfer action, which culminated in his season-long loan being sealed at the window’s climax.

And the man who made an impressive return in the south-coast derby against Southampton on Sunday, has detailed the timeline of events which paved the way for the surprise deal to delight the Fratton Faithful.

News of the Chaplin move being in the offing began to circulate early into the afternoon of the final day of player trading on September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That came off the back of some weekend noise in East Anglia over the potential for an exit, despite the 28-year-old starting his final game for Kieran McKenna’s side against Derby.

Chaplin explained the first intimations of a move surfaced on the Thursday before deadline day, with there plenty of Championship interest in his services.

It was at that point the academy graduate tasked his agent with contacting Pompey over the potential for a move. That in turn led to the football operation at PO4 going to the board, to see if their playing budget could be stretched to enable the move to take place.

There was a wait for the green light on that front, before discussions on the eve of deadline day proved the pre-cursor to the move being sealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chaplin told The News: ‘From my point of view it was me (that made it happen).

‘It was on the Thursday and Friday, I was the one who said to my agent if I’m going to go you need to speak to Portsmouth first.

‘It was a case of if they are there and they can do it, that’s where I’d rather be. I had clubs who wanted to do it, but that is what I said to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I’m not sure Pompey thought they could do it, or were likely to get me back, so it was a nice feeling for them to come back to me and say they could do it.

‘From there, it was about playing Saturday and being fully focussed on that. Then there was a few phone calls the next morning and my mind was made up from there.

Chaplin explained how talks over his future at Ipswich had been an open and honest process with Kieran McKenna throughout the summer, with the former Coventry man’s desire to seek the regular minutes he couldn’t be certain of gaining at the club he joined four years ago.

Despite McKenna wanting to keep him as part of the Ipswich squad, the former Manchester United coach was then respectful of Chaplin’s wishes to give his departure the green light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chaplin told BBC Radio Solent: ‘It (the move) wasn’t as topsy-turvy as it sounds.

‘I was in constant dialogue with Kieran McKenna all summer, we’ve got a really good relationship and we were in constant dialogue.

‘In the end he was gracious enough to let me do what I wanted to do, in terms of play football and play week in, week out

‘Without being able to guarantee that he was gracious enough and kind enough to let me do that, as much as he didn’t want me to go. I’ve got a lot to thank him for, in allowing me to do that.’