The former Pompey defender has endured a tough time in recent seasons - with EFL League Two joy and then woe coming in quick succession. Here’s the latest on his campaign with Bradford City.

Callum Johnson’s promotion joy has turned to pain - for the second season on the bounce.

The former Pompey defender has been shown the door by Bradford City, 10 days on from his side celebrating League Two promotion.

The Bantams reached the third tier in dramatic fashion, with Antoni Sarcevic scoring the winner against Fleetwood in the 96th minute on the final day of the season.

That sparked wild scenes of celebration at Valley Parade, with 19 minutes of stoppage time played as fans invaded the pitch after the late, late goal saw Bradford go up at Walsall’s expense.

Johnson was forced to look on, however, with his season at a close after an injury-ravaged time after joining the club last summer.

And though he had a league winner’s medal to show for his time at the club, there was likely little surprise on his part when it was announced the right-back was being released last week.

The news was confirmed amid Bradford’s retained list being published, after a campaign in which it took 230 days before the former Accrington man made his debut.

That was a positive start for Johnson, as he got on the scoresheet in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa under-21s. It was to be one of 14 appearances and just three starts for Graham Alexander’s men, however.

A calf problem triggering other issues has held Johnson back, coming off the back of four months out at Mansfield last season with a hamstring injury. That led to his exit from Field Mill, also in the wake of their promotion as Nigel Clough’s side finished third.

Now Johnson is looking for another club as he looks to prove his fitness, with the former Middlesbrough trying to move forward with positivity.

Speaking to the Bradford Telegraph & Argus, Johnson said: ‘The worst part of being out is when you can’t do anything. YYou’re up in the stand or in the gym – that’s the most frustrating bit.

‘As much as you feel you are part of it while you are injured and try to do little things and speak to people, you’re still not really helping. You’re trying to but you’re not.

Callum Johnson made 48 appearances and scored once for Pompey before handed a free transfer. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘You want to have your input but you don’t want to have too much say. It’s easy to tell people you need to do this or that, when you’re watching the game. Whereas when you’re part of the squad, it’s obviously a lot better because you’re more involved.

‘Even that period when you’re on the bench or there or thereabouts is exciting when you’ve been out so long. It’s a lot better than being stuck in the physio room.

‘There’s no point in crying about it because you’re not going to get anywhere.

‘It’s the same as being down in the dumps after losing a game. You’ve just got to look forward and look at the positives and try and do everything you can.’

Johnson’s time at Pompey saw him bank a full season of football in the 2020-21 campaign, following his arrival from Accrington Stanley.

He made 46 appearances after being brought in by Kenny Jackett, proving himself a reliable presence and pretty popular figure with supporters.

Danny Cowley didn’t see Johnson as part of his long-term plans in the wake of his arrival, however, with two appearances arriving the next season - picking up a red card in his final Pompey game at Millwall before joining Fleetwood on loan.

Johnson moved on to SPL outfit Ross County in the 2022-23 season, before then moving to Mansfield.