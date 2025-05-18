Pompey announced their retained list last week, with five first-team players told they were free to leave the club upon the expiration of their contracts next month.

Kusini Yengi, Alexander Milosevic, Cohem Bramall, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully were all informed of the club’s decision to make them free agents as work on assembling next season’s squad began in earnest.

But they’re not the only ones who once called Fratton Park home to be on the look out for new employers this summer.

Here’s 17 others who will find themselves without a club come the end of next month as the scramble begins to find would-be takers for their talents.

2 . Enda Stevens - Stoke A League Two title winner with the Blues in 2016-17, the 24-year-old left-back has been released by Stoke after 42 appearances for the club over the past two seasons. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Tyler Walker - Lincoln City The 28-year-old striker is free to leave League One Lincoln City after spending the second half of this season on loan at non-league Wealdstone. His short stint at Pompey was a forgettable one, with the then Coventry forward scoring just one goal in 15 appearances during the 2021-22 season. | National World Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales