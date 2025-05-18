Pompey announced their retained list last week, with five first-team players told they were free to leave the club upon the expiration of their contracts next month.
Kusini Yengi, Alexander Milosevic, Cohem Bramall, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully were all informed of the club’s decision to make them free agents as work on assembling next season’s squad began in earnest.
But they’re not the only ones who once called Fratton Park home to be on the look out for new employers this summer.
Here’s 17 others who will find themselves without a club come the end of next month as the scramble begins to find would-be takers for their talents.
