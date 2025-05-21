Pompey boss John Mousinho is a fan of one of the best free agents of the summer, but it was Watford who landed the Peterborough United captain in a recruitment period not awash with suitable out-of-contract options.

Pompey boss John Mousinho had his eyes on Watford’s new midfielder Hector Kyprianou.

Watford confirmed the capture of Kyprianou on Monday, as he moved to the Blues Championship rivals with his agreement with League One side Peterborough United coming to a close.

Watford new boy ‘one of best free agents’

The Posh skipper was viewed as one of the best free agents out there this summer, in a year where there’s not a huge amount of realistic players in that category Pompey feel can improve their squad.

Watford went big to bring in Kyprianou, however, with the player eyed by the likes of Cardiff, Swansea and Plymouth this season given a lengthy contract and, no doubt, wages reflecting that five-year duration.

The former Leyton Orient man was discussed by Pompey as they look to their own squad strengthening, with midfield a key area under the spotlight and Mousinho an admirer.

Watford were the side who got a deal over the line, however, as their lengthy pursuit of Kyprianou paid off.

Pompey will look to utilise their improved playing budget elsewhere this summer, with it now just 11 days until the transfer window opens.

Kyprianou will go up against Mousinho’s men in the Championship next term, with new boss Paulo Pezzolano succeeding Tom Cleverley.

He told the club’s official website: 'It's an amazing feeling to sign for this club.

'It's a historic club, it's a massive club. I'm just buzzing to be a part of it now.

'The club matches my ambitions, which are to play as high as possible and reach the Premier League. Our ambitions align, so that is why I chose Watford.

'One of the reasons I joined is that they showed quite a lot of interest in me for a while, and for me that adds a lot of value.

'To know that they wanted me is a huge positive. Paulo sent me a message to say “welcome” and we're looking forward to working with each other.

'It's exciting to have a new face in the building, and to start working with him.'

Andre Dozzell is delighted to be back at Pompey next season after triggering a contract extension.

Pompey know the midfield department is a priority area for transfer attention in the coming months, with loanees Isaac Hayden and Freddie Potts returning to their parent clubs.

That leaves Andre Dozzell, Marlon Pack and Abdoulaye Kamara as the contracted options in that area next season.

Dozzell was handed a new deal with Pompey staying after a successful season for the free agent, after leaving QPR.

Pack was deployed as a makeshift centre-back amid injury woes in that area, with the 34-year-old spending eight of the the final nine games of the campaign on the bench.

Kamara was handed a four-year deal when joining from Borussia Dortmund this season, but the 20-year-old fell completely out of favour and wasn’t named in a league squad after Boxing Day.