Jordan Shipley transfer talk is familiar to Pompey fans from summer windows past. Now the former Coventry City man is linking up with a former Blues favourite at Port Vale after their League Two promotion.

He’s a Pompey-trailed name who’s generated plenty of transfer interest at Fratton Park.

Jordan Shipley will likely be a player familiar to Blues fans who have kept a keen eye on transfer developments at PO4 over the years.

Jordan Shipley transfer talk

Shipley was a player eyed by Danny Cowley in his first summer at the club in 2021, as he got ready for his first full season at the Fratton helm.

The left-footed midfielder accelerated as a possible loan opportunity towards the end of the window, with Cowley mulling over a loan move with Shipley then operating in the Championship for Coventry City.

The former Lincoln boss was looking to work every possible angle and create space in his budget, with the classy Shipley seen as an option to add creativity to his squad.

A move never got over the line, however, with the man from Leamington Spa remaining with the Sky Blues before linking up with Steve Cotterill the following year at Shrewsbury.

Former Pompey boss Danny Cowley was keen on Jordan Shipley in 2021. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images | Getty Images

Shipley enjoyed three years of regular football with Salop, returning seven (four goals, three assist), 11 (six goals, five assists) and 10 (four goals, six assists) goal involvements in his three campaigns at New Meadow.

The 27-year-old couldn’t stop the Shrews going down in his final year with the club, however, as Michael Appleton arrived in March and the side relegated to League Two finishing rock bottom.

Port Vale and Pompey favourite makes move

The good news for Shipley is he will still be playing League One football next season - thanks to another man familiar to the Fratton faithful.

Darren Moore had today moved to take the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international to Port Vale, as they build for the third tier after gaining automatic promotion.

Shipley has been handed a two-year deal and could well be tasked with loading the bullets for Ronan Curtis next season at Vale Park.

The pair have both operated down the left, though Curtis was utilised through the middle through Vale’s successful conclusion to the 2024-25 season.

Shipley’s League One nous

Shipley has a League One promotion on his CV with Coventry, with Moore pleased to add experience at the level to his group.

He told Port Vale’s official site: ‘Jordan’s signing represents another really strong addition to the squad and we’re all pleased to have him on board.

‘He’s another player that has played regularly at this level and above, so I have no doubt he will strengthen us and we’ll look forward to welcoming him to Vale Park when the players return for pre-season training.’

Former Pompey target Jordan Shipley at Coventry

Shipley told how Moore showed a keen interest in singing him as he looks for his new team to establish themselves in the third tier.

He added: ‘There was a lot of interest over the past couple of weeks and it slowly progressed, but what Darren is doing here inspired me to come and join in with what comes in the future.

‘The gaffer’s been great and rang me when I was on holiday, from there the interest just ignited.

‘It’s been a long process, but I’m happy to get it done and now hopefully we can put some exciting football on for the Vale fans.

‘I’m 27, so consider myself one of the old heads so I’m looking to pass down some wisdom but also, for me, to push right on and hopefully push this team as well.’