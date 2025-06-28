The MTK Budapest Hungarian midfielder has been tabled a Championship move to Pompey, according to reports from Italy.

Pompey have made a move for Hungarian midfielder Mark Kosznovszky, according to reports.

The Blues are said to have offered a deal to the MTK Budapest man, as they look to kickstart their summer transfer business.

Kosznovszky has two years remaining on his contract with the outfit, who finished fifth in the Hungarian top flight last term.

The 23-year-old has been tabled a three-year deal worth £300,000 per year - or £5,700 per week - plus add-ons, according to Italian sport journalist Lorenzo Lepore.

Kosznovszky is said to be open to the prospect of a move to Italy, where he spent time with Parma and made a single senior appearance after playing regularly in the Serie A side’s age-group sides.

The central operator started 24 league games for his side last season, returning three goals and three assists for his side.

According to data from Wyscout that’s the Budapest-born talent’s best attacking returns in his career to date, as he sets his sights on making an international breakthrough for his country.

That appears the next step for Kosznovszky, after making appearances for the Magyars at every age group up to under-21 level.

There’s been loan spells away from MTK for the man who was named in the Hungarian League’s team of the year for 2024.

That progress prompted reported interest from Championship rivals Norwich and Blackburn at the end of last year and talk of a £500,000 deal for the player.

Midfielder talk accelerating after Pelle Mattsson and Alex Robertson

Kosznovszky is the latest midfielder to be linked with Pompey, in the wake of reports touting Silkeborg’s Pelle Mattsson for a move to PO4.

Mattsson has 18 months to run on his agreement with his Danish Superliga side and is valued at £2.5m, with there said to be Championship interest in the 23-year-old.

The News last night reported former Blues loanee Alex Robertson’s Cardiff City future is set to be decided in the coming days, and would be open to the prospect of a return to Fratton Park.

There are a stack of around a dozen second-tier clubs keen on the man who helped Pompey to the League One title in the 2023-24 campaign. Robertson also has interest from across Europe and the MLS, with it yet to be defined how any Bluebirds exit would look.

The midfielder being back among his options would no doubt appeal to John Mousinho, who knows the middle of the park needs strengthening this summer.

Pompey can currently call upon the services of skipper Marlon Pack, Andre Dozzell and out-of-favour Abdoulaye Kamara in that department. The means the likelihood is two new faces will be sought there before the close of the window at 7pm on September 1.

The Blues have so far brought in exciting Aussie prospect Adrian Segecic from Sydney FC, who is seen as one of the most promising talents emerging from the A-League.

Summer target Rob Atkinson has this week committed his future to Bristol City, in a blow for Pompey’s stated efforts to bring in the loanee on a permanent basis.