Latest: Update on Portsmouth transfer push and talk of move for Brescia winger

Pompey are pushing to complete Championship transfer business with Brescia’s Patrick Nuamah linked. Here’s the latest on how things stand on both fronts.

The wait for new Pompey signings is set to go on - for now.

The Blues are pushing on with their squad strengthening, with the group away in Slovakia at their pre-season training camp.

No deals close - but credit in bank for Pompey recruitment staff

But no done deals are currently expected to get over the line in the coming days, though the club’s football operation aren’t totally writing off the prospect of that changing before their return at the end of the week.

Pompey fans are hungry to see the next deal getting over the line, with Aussie Adrian Segecic the single addition through the door so far this summer.

The key recruitment players at PO4 are firmly aware of that, but are also hopeful their signing record over recent years has earned some faith from the Fratton fanbase over how they go about their business.

One player who won’t be joining the Pompey squad, however, is Brescia winger Patrick Nuamah.

The Italian is one of the stack of attacking players touted for a switch to PO4 this summer, with his club declared bankrupt last week and told they can’t start the season in their country’s professional ranks.

Dutch top-flight side AZ Alkmaar have also been credited with interest in the 19-year-old, who is of Ghanaian heritage.

Brescia winger not on Pompey transfer radar

The News understands Nuamah is not a player under consideration, as they look to bolster their options in the final third of the pitch.

Crystal Palace winger Hindolo Mustapha is someone being eyed in that area of the pitch, however, with John Mousinho watching the Sierra Leone international a number of times in person.

Gambian Abdoulie Manneh was another option being considered this summer, but the Mjallby man looks set to join one of the major European forces eyeing his progress.

United States winger Griffin Yow is being monitored, but Pompey are believed to have more pressing priorities in forward areas.

Talk of a homecoming for Sheffield Wednesday’s Jamal Lowe was wide of the mark, with nothing advancing over Gosport lad John Swift after he indicated he’d be keen on a move to Pompey.

Mousinho is believed to be setting the bar high when it comes to the level of attacking operator he aims to bring in this summer.

The Pompey boss has seen the runaway success of Josh Murphy last term and would like to replicate his influence in a new attacking addition.

Mousinho made it abundantly clear yesterday he’s comfortable with Pompey holding their nerve for the right additions.

He told The News yesterday: ‘We could’ve been done by now and had six or seven players in already.

‘It would’ve been really easy for us to do that, because there’s plenty of players available.

‘There’s plenty of players we could’ve got who are within budget and we could’ve just been done with it. That’s just not the way we want to go though.

‘We want to push the limits in terms of what we’ve been given, we want to spend the money wisely and spend the money on bringing in the right players.’