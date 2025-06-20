Portsmouth’s current strongest XI and bench ahead of new Championship season - and what still needs to be done in window

Pompey have got their summer business underway with the arrival of Adrian Segecic.

After a quiet start to the summer, Pompey have kick-started their business with the arrival of Adrian Segecic.

The Australian under-23’s international becomes the Blues’ first signing of the window, penning a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho’s men paid a substantial compensation fee for the 21-year-old’s services following his departure from Sydney FC.

Although one new face has come through the doors at PO4, there has also been one emotional departure. Christian Saydee’s two-year stay on the south coast came to an end on Thursday after he made the switch to Wigan Athletic.

With plenty of incomings and outgoings expected over the remainder of the window, it’s still poised to be a busy summer as Pompey prepare for their second-successive Championship campaign.

But what still needs to be done?

Well, we’ve taken a look at what the Blues’ current strongest XI and bench looks like to work out which positions still need strengthening this summer.

1. Pompey's current strongest XI and bench

The keeper enjoyed an outstanding maiden campaign at Fratton Park and will remain as Pompey’s number one next season. With Ben Killip and Jordan Archer as back-up options, the Blues won't be shopping for a new keeper this summer.

2. GK - Nicolas Schmid

The keeper enjoyed an outstanding maiden campaign at Fratton Park and will remain as Pompey’s number one next season. With Ben Killip and Jordan Archer as back-up options, the Blues won't be shopping for a new keeper this summer. | Getty Images

Pompey fans are yet to see the best of Williams after an injury-hit 12 months on the south coast. The 25-year-old suffered three hamstring injuries during the second half of the season - limiting him to 22 appearances. There will be another intriguing battle with Terry Devlin and Zak Swanson also fighting for the shirt.

3. RB - Jordan Williams

Pompey fans are yet to see the best of Williams after an injury-hit 12 months on the south coast. The 25-year-old suffered three hamstring injuries during the second half of the season - limiting him to 22 appearances. There will be another intriguing battle with Terry Devlin and Zak Swanson also fighting for the shirt. | National World

There is plenty of depth in the Blues’ backline, with some key figures returning from injury. Shaughnessy will be aiming to improve on his nine Championship appearances last term and will be key in both boxes for Mousinho’s side.

4. CB - Conor Shaughnessy

There is plenty of depth in the Blues’ backline, with some key figures returning from injury. Shaughnessy will be aiming to improve on his nine Championship appearances last term and will be key in both boxes for Mousinho’s side. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

