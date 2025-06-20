The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals

The transfer window is now five days old and Pompey have been busy.

The Blues have made one new signing with Adrian Segecic getting the ball rolling when he arrived from Sydney FC.

The 21-year-old sensation has penned a three-year deal at Fratton Park after John Mousinho’s men agreed a substantial compensation fee.

Less than 12 hours later, Pompey announced the departure of Christian Saydee, who joined Wigan Athletic.

With transfer business heating up, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship.

Here are all the latest headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.

Big-money move for Barnsley man

Charlton Athletic and Middlesbrough are plotting a big-money swoop for Barnsley’s Davis Keillor-Dunn.

Barnsley Chronicle have claimed Pompey’s Championship rivals are looking to make a multi-million pound move for the 26-year-old after an outstanding League One campaign.

The attacking midfielder has spent just one season at Oakwell but now has second-tier admirers after netting 19 goals last term. That impressive return was matched by five assists during his 44 outings in all competitions.

Keillor-Dunn still has two years remaining on his current terms with the Tykes after penning a three-year deal in July 2024.

Pompey will come up against Charlton after a one-season absence following the Addicks’ promotion from League One last season. Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are still without a manager after sacking Michael Carrick in early June.

Bannan battle

A number of Championship clubs are looking to make a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan.

SportsBroom have claimed Derby County, Coventry City and Stoke City are tracking the 35-year-old, whose future at Hillsborough remains uncertain.

The experienced midfielder was also previously linked with Wrexham earlier in the summer.

The article suggests the Scotsman is growing increasingly disillusioned by the Owls’ instability amid further financial difficulties.

Bannan has spent 10 years in the Steel City where he’s made 447 appearances and is undefeated in his six outings against Pompey, with the most recent coming in a 1-1 draw in April.

This means Danny Rohl’s men will be unable to sign players on a permanent or loan deal if a fee is required.

Robins race for Randell

Bristol City are reportedly closing in on the first signing of the Gerhard Struber era.

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Adam Randell is set to undergo a medical at Ashton Gate, with new Pilgrims boss Tom Cleverley admitting there is a strong possibility the midfielder will depart this summer.

Plymouth Live understands the 24-year-old is heading into the final 12 months of his Home Park deal and now looks poised to become the Robins’ first arrival of the window.

Bristol City unveiled Struber as their new head coach on Thursday after he was chosen as Liam Manning’s successor.

