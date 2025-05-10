John Mousinho has signalled Pompey’s intent to continue raiding the under-21 market as the race for Crystal Palace’s Hindolo Mustapha hots up.

The Blues boss insisted emerging talent at Category 1 academies remain a relevant and fertile area ground for recruitment for his club this season.

Mousinho’s statement comes with Pompey trailing Crystal Palace’s Hindolo Mustapha, as the club’s football operation look to a summer of squad strengthening.

The News understands the exciting talent is in the Blues’ sights, as they aim to improve their options in forward areas for their second season in the Championship.

But there are also believed to be a scrum of clubs also trailing the 18-year-old, who has already made a scoring breakthrough at international level for Sierra Leone.

Dutch giants Ajax and Feyenoord are said to be keen, while a number of English teams are also understood to be eyeing the powerful operator.

The under-21 market has been used to impressive effect in Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes’ time at Fratton Park.

Most notably Abu Kamara came in from Norwich City last season and Alex Robertson joined from Manchester City, with both players taking on a central role in the League One title success.

This season Mark O’Mahony came in from Brighton on loan after some impressive goalscoring exploits in Premier League 2, with £300,000 paid to Liverpool for Harvey Blair whose made a strong impression at the level.

Kaide Gordon was playing PL2 football last season before spending the first half of the campaign with Norwich City, while Freddie Potts did likewise in the 2022-23 campaign before going to League One outfit Wycombe last term.

There has been some fans who view taking young loans as the ‘cheap option’, with there naturally some risk attached to such moves as players adapt to the Championship.

Mousinho is adamant it’s an avenue with benefits, however, and one Pompey will continue to explore.

He said: ‘If you look at what we did last year with Abu and Robbo coming from PL2 and the under-21s.

‘We took loans from there and this year we’ve taken Kaide on loan, Mark on loan and signed Harvey as a permanent.

‘Those players at times, in theory and a lot of time in practice, are the best players coming through from Cat 1 academies at the very top.

‘Not all of them are going to get a chance for their Premier League first teams, so it’s a really good opportunity for us a lot of time.

Southampton next for Crystal Palace starlet after Chelsea demolition

Mousinho will potentially get another chance to run the rule over Mustapha on Monday, with Crystal Palace in action in the PL2 semi-finals against Southampton.

The winner will then play Manchester City under-21s in the play-off final on a date to be confirmed next weekend, after they defeated rivals Manchester United 2-0 last night.

The teenager, who was handed his scholarship by Pompey hero Svetoslav Todorov who now works for the Palace academy, smashed in two superb goals in that victory and took on a starring role with a number of impressive contributions for his side.

Mustapha was also handed his first international call-up last September, ahead of Sierra Leone’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A debut against Chad was followed up with his first international goal - an impressive effort against Zambia as he showcased impressive footwork and strength before rifling home an eye-catching finish.

Mustapha then grabbed an assist two minutes after coming off the bench in his side’s 4-1 defeat by Ivory Coast last October.