The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

The first part of the transfer window is now over, with Pompey yet to add a new face to the squad.

The Blues weren’t the only Championship side who were quiet, with only six second-tier clubs completing deals during the 10-day period.

There won’t be too long to wait before the shutters come back off, with summer business set to resume on June 16 - a day after the start of the Club World Cup.

Jordan Williams was the first name through the door on the opening day of the window 12 months ago before the arrivals of Josh Murphy 11 days later.

It is expected to be busy at Fratton Park with incomings and outgoings in store as John Mousinho prepares for Pompey’s second-successive Championship campaign.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip, speculation and rumours doing the rounds involving the Blues’ rivals.

Here are the latest transfer headlines from across the Championship.

Palace plot for Azaz

Crystal Palace are leading Leeds United in the race to sign Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz.

The Irish Examiner has suggested the Eagles are looking to make a move for the 24-year-old, who is valued at £20m by Pompey’s rivals.

Bournemouth are also reportedly interested in the attacking midfielder, who still has three years remaining on his current terms at the Riverside Stadium.

With Eberechi’s Eze’s future beyond this summer at Selhurst Park uncertain, Oliver Glasner is believed to be looking at Azaz to fill that potential void.

The Republic of Ireland international enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the Championship last term, scoring 12 goals and registering 11 assists for Boro, who finished 10th in the table.

The playmaker made the £2.5m move from Plymouth Argyle in January 2024 and has netted 16 times and set-up 16 goals in 66 outings for Middlesborough.

Azaz featured against the Blues in August’s 2-2 draw at the Riverside Stadium as well as January’s 2-1 defeat to Mousinho’s men at Fratton Park.

West Brom tracking Toffolo

West Brom have reportedly joined the race for Harry Toffolo this summer, according to EFL Analysis.

The 29-year-old is in-demand following his release from Nottingham Forest at the end of the season. Sunderland and Hull City have both been credited with interest in the left-back in recent weeks.

The Baggies, though, are said to be keen on the defender in the transfer window as they begin life under Ryan Mason.

Toffolo spent three seasons at the City Ground but struggled for game time - amassing just 57 outings in all competitions.

He was the only first-team member of Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad to be let go at the end of an impressive Premier League season, which saw them finish seventh and achieve European football.

Harry Toffolo. | Getty Images

Hull want O’Brien

Hull City have made Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien a top target.

Hull Live have reported the Tigers are looking to move for the 26-year-old this summer, who is also of interest to Wrexham, Swansea and Preston.

Bosses at the MKM Stadium are admirers of the Forest ace, who could be allowed to leave the City Ground for the right price or given the green light to head out on loan.

O’Brien spent the second half of the campaign on loan at the Swansea.com Stadium, where he made 16 appearances, and is heading into the final 12 months of his Forest deal.

Hull have recently appointed Sergej Kariovic as Ruben Selles’ successor after he was sacked at the end of the season. The former Tigers boss secured Championship survival on the final day against Pompey at Fratton Park.

