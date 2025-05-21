Released Pompey striker Kusini Yengi has reported for international duty with the Socceroos

Kusini Yengi has been spotted for the first time since news broke of his Pompey departure.

And it’s fair to say the Blues’ decision to let him leave on a free transfer didn’t appear to be weighing heavily on his mind as he reported for international duty with the Socceroos on Tuesday.

Rather, the striker was all smiles - something we were all accustomed to during his two seasons at Fratton Park - as he disembarked the team coach upon the Australia national team’s arrival in Abu Dhabi.

Head coach Tony Popovic and a selection of his players are in the UAE capital for a training camp ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers against Japan and Saudi Arabia next month.

The purpose of the trip is to help keep members of his squad - whose seasons have already finished - fit and ready for the double header that will determine whether the Socceroos take part in next year’s finals.

Yengi has been included in the get-together, having last played for Pompey against Watford on April 21, when he came on as a late substitute.

Since then he was omitted from John Mousinho’s final two match-day squads of the season against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull respectively. He was told that the Blues will not be taking up an option on his contract, which will allow him to depart Fratton Park as a free agent on June 30.

There’s been no word from Yengi since that decision was announced on May 13 - not even on social media. Nor had there been any sighting of the former Western Sydney Wanderers frontman until his arrival in Abu Dhabi.

But if that quick glance of him reporting for international duty is anything to go by, then the 11-times-capped Aussie international wasn’t showing any visible signs of displeasure with the Pompey decision.

Heading into the team hotel, Yengi greeted a waiting camera with a huge smile as he clearly looked forward to what Popovic has in store for him and his team-mates over the coming days.

Kusini Yengi’s frustrating season for club and country

Kusini Yengi's last game for Pompey came against Watford on April 21 | National World

Yengi has featured just 17 times for club and country this season as he approaches next month’s double header.

Injuries have hugely hampered his campaign, with knee and hamstring issues suffered when on international duty restricting him to a bit-part role under both Mousinho and Popovic in 2024-25.

With Colby Bishop once again proving his reliability in front of goal this season for the Blues, however, Yengi was always going to find game time hard to come by at Championship level when he was available for selection.

As a result, he ended his Pompey career without a goal or an assist this season.

Tony Popovic on Kusini Yengi’s future

When asked by Australian media if the English game suited Yengi, given the injuries he’s suffered this season, Popovic told reporters: ‘Well, that's something he and his management have to decide. He did very well in League One, so he can handle that Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday schedule.

‘The Championship, he’s found harder to get minutes and harder to score goals. It's another level up.

‘Now they have to make a decision. I'm not sure if the option is to stay at Portsmouth. But he needs to get some regular minutes somewhere and just be a striker that scores goals. If he does that, then we all benefit from that.

‘That's what I would like all the strikers to do; find an environment where you can play regularly, where you're an important player and If you're scoring goals, then regardless of where it is, it's something we're always searching for. Regardless of who the player is, whether it's for a national team or for a club, everyone's searching for a goalscorer.’

