Former Pompey head of football operations Roberto Gagliardi

Pompey were in desperate need for midfield reinforcements in the summer of 2021 - and former head of football operations Roberto Gagliardi has revealed one target that got away

Former Pompey head of football operations Roberto Gagliardi has finally landed a player he was desperate to bring to Fratton Park during his time with the club.

Four years after losing out to Peterborough United for the signature of Shrewsbury midfielder Ollie Norburn in 2021 - a pursuit that was unknown at the time - the Italian has at long last managed to get a deal done for the now 32-year-old at current employers Notts County.

The League Two side have swooped to land the experienced competitor from Blackpool on a free transfer, following the Seasiders’ decision not to extend his Bloomfield Road stay beyond this season.

Norburn has signed a one-year deal with the Magpies, with the club having the option of an additional 12 months, and is one of four signings made by the managerless outfit.

Gagliardi, who left Pompey in March 2022 for a role with Southampton owners Sport Republic, has played a central role in their recruitment this summer, following his move there in April.

And as he welcomed Norburn to Meadlow Lane in the build up to their 2025-26 League Two campaign, he made it known that the midfielder was someone he previously attempted to bring to Pompey.

Roberto Gagliardi reveals Pompey’s 2021 interest in Oliver Norburn

Welcoming the player to the club, Gagliardi told the Magpies website: ‘I’ve been an admirer of Oliver’s for many years having tried to sign him for Portsmouth in 2021.

‘He was instead able to secure a move to the Championship with Peterborough and he performed to a very high standard, with only an injury preventing them from selling him for a significant fee a year later.

‘As well as being effective in and out of possession, Ollie’s a natural leader who’s been captain everywhere he’s played.

“He’s very street-smart in terms of game management and has played more than 200 games in the EFL.

‘We need players of Ollie’s character, experience and quality in key areas of the pitch if we’re to achieve our short-term objectives and we know he’s going to be a hugely influential figure for us.’

Pompey’s 2021 midfield reshuffle

Joe Morrell | Jason Brown.

Working alongside then Pompey boss Danny Cowley, Gagliardi was tasked to help freshen up the Fratton Park side’s midfield options in the summer of 2021, after they finished the previous campaign in eighth place.

Ben Close, Tom Naylor, Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris were all allowed to leave on free transfers that year, while loanees George Byers and Harvey Whyte returned to their parent clubs following mixed performances in a Pompey shirt.

Pompey’s initial response was to recruit Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe from Millwall and Luton respectively on free transfers. Yet they still needed strengthening, hence the interest in Norburn.

They were to be left disappointed, though, after the former Bristol Rovers man opted to join newly-promoted Posh in the Championship.

The Blues made up for that setback by pulling Joe Morrell from big-spending Ipswich Town’s clutches - a signing that was followed up by Louis Thompson’s free transfer move from Norwich.

Jay Mingi was then also recruited following a successful trial as five new midfielders made Fratton Park their new home.

Of the new arrivals, only Morrell could be considered a Pompey success as he helped the Blues secure the League One title in 2023-24. The others, by that stage, were long gone.

As for Norborn, he played 56 times for Peterborough over two seasons following his move for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder then spent the next two seasons at Blackpool, where he made 52 appearances and enraged John Mousinho following a challenge on Callum Lang in a Bloomfield Road game in March 2024.

Norborn spent the second half of last season on loan at Wigan, having fallen out of favour at Blackpool under current boss Steve Bruce.

