There have been seven names inked with Pompey so far this summer. Here, we take a look at who they are and the current state-of-play over a potential move to Fratton Park.

So far, seven names have been linked with a move to Pompey this summer as anticipation grows ahead of another big summer of transfer activity.

The Blues are expecting another hectic window, with an improved playing budget set to be utilised by John Mousinho.

On top of that, there will likely be a number of departures as Pompey look to free up spaces in their 25-man squad ahead of the start of next term.

With just 10 days to go until the transfer window opens, the rumour mill is well under way, with seven names already linked with a switch to the south coast.

We’ve taken a look at every rumour and assessed their current state-of-play.

Rob Atkinson

The Bristol City defender spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Fratton Park and impressed during his 14 league games played. Despite a calf injury sustained in late February, the centre-back worked his way back to full fitness earlier than expected in order to help Pompey’s survival battle.

The Blues want to bring the powerful 26-year-old back to PO4 this summer on a permanent basis, with Atkinson going into the final 12 months of his Ashton Gate agreement.

Robins boss Liam Manning revealed this week that the former Oxford man will return to City, although a clear decision has not yet been made on his future. Pompey will be keeping a very close eye on his situation, with Mousinho keen to bring him back.

Tomas Galvin

Galvin was linked with a switch in April, with Football League World claiming the Blues were one of a host of clubs interested in the Dungannon Swifts striker. Pompey were believed to be joined by Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers and Wrexham on the trail of the exciting 20-year-old.

However, The News quickly revealed the rumour for the Northern Ireland youngster was wide of the mark and that he wasn’t a figure on Mousinho’s wanted list this summer.

Hector Kyprianou

The midfielder had a long-list of admirers after an outstanding campaign for Peterborough United in League One. Among those was Mousinho, who was said to be keen on 23-year-old, who amassed 40 appearances in all competitions for Posh this term.

But it was Watford who landed the Cyprus international, with the Hornets confirming his arrival on Monday for an undisclosed fee. Kyprianou penned a five-year deal at Vicarage Road, who recently announced the arrival of new boss Paulo Pezzolano.

Hector Kyprianou | Getty Images

Jack Taylor

Apparently, clubs up and down the English leagues have eyes on Taylor, whose stock is growing at National League side Sutton United.

Transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey reported earlier in the month that Pompey were joined by eight other clubs looking to pursue a move for the centre-back.

But as talk of a departure from Gander Green Lane grew, The News recently revealed the young defender is not someone the Blues are looking to sign this summer, with defensive attention turned elsewhere.

Hindolo Mustapha

The attacking midfielder is reportedly being looked at by a host of sides not just in England but in Europe, too. It was reported at the start of the month that the Blues were also one of the clubs trailing the young Crystal Palace ace, who has impressed in the Premier League 2 this term.

Mousinho has been scouting the 18-year-old talent and was spotted during the young Eagles’ 6-0 triumph over Chelsea earlier this month.

The News understands Pompey have once again run the rule over Mustapha but there are concerns over the Sierra Leone international's ability to make the step up to the Championship.

He does, though, remain under consideration, with head of recruitment Brad Wall and assistant Jon Harley both in attendance for their recent defeat to Southampton.

Nectar Triantis

Triantis was linked with a move to PO4 earlier in the month, with the Daily Record reporting the Blues were set to battle it out with Hibs for the Sunderland man.

The midfielder has spent the campaign on loan at Easter Road and was recently nominated for the Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award after an impressive season in the SPL.

The News have reported Triantis is not someone under consideration by the Pompey football operation, however, as they look to explore other avenues centrally.

Nectar Triantis has been linked with Pompey. | Getty Images

Abdoulie Manneh

Soon after the campaign’s conclusion, The Mirror claimed Pompey were one of a number of English clubs looking at the Mjallby AIF striker.

The 21-year-old was reportedly being eyed by the Blues along with Burnley, Bournemouth, Brighton and Wolves.

However, the interest from Mousinho’s men was wide of the mark and the Gambian forward will not be making the move to Fratton Park in the transfer window.