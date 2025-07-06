Brescia teenager Patrick Nuamah is being linked with a move to Pompey | Getty

Italian side Brescia are bankrupt and currently can’t start the new season - with a knock-on effect for a reported Pompey target, who’s also wanted by Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

The pathway could now be clear to land a touted Pompey target.

The Blues have been linked with a move for winger Patrick Nuamah, as they go about strengthening their squad this summer for a second season in the Championship.

Nuamah had three years to run on his agreement with the Biancazzurri, but they have now had their licence revoked by the Italian Football Federation and will not be allowed to start the new season in Serie C.

That’s where they find themselves after having four points deducted which sent them down, after an investigation into financial irregularities at the club.

Brescia’s tale of woe arrives under former Leeds United owner, Massimo Cellino, who bought the club in 2017, after selling up at Elland Road following a 12-month FA ban for breaching rules on football agents.

The Italian Football Federation have now banned Cellino and his son, Edoardo, for six months highlighting debts not being paid to the league, players and agents and revoking their licence to play at a professional level.

The only hope for Brescia now is to reform as a new club and a completely separate legal entity, with there a tight deadline to register by July 15.

For Nuamah, however, it looks like he will be free to find himself a new home as a result of the financial carnage at his employers.

The winger, who has Ghanaian heritage, is also said to be attracting attention from Dutch top flight side AZ Alkmaar as he plots where he will be playing football next season.

Mousinho clear on need for attacking transfers

For Pompey, new attacking resources remain firmly on the agenda, though they have landed Aussie winger Adrian Segecic as their sole addition in that area of the pitch.

John Mousinho has made it clear there’s transfer work to do in that area of the pitch, however, with the Blues lighter on numbers there than they were last season.

Kaide Gordon (Liverpool) and Adil Aouchiche (Sunderland) have returned to their parent clubs after loan stays over the second half of the campaign. Meanwhile, Christian Saydee has joined Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis.

In the number nine position, Kusini Yengi’s contract wasn’t renewed and has joined Scottish Premier League outfit Aberdeen, while Mark O’Mahony has returned to Brighton after a loan stay. Elias Sorensen departed in January after signing last summer, while Sammy Silvera’s loan stay from Middlesbrough was also cut short in the same month.

Speaking about attacking recruitment, Mousinho yesterday told The News: ‘If you look at across the front line we’ve lost Kusini (Yengi), we’ve lost Christian (Saydee), we’ve lost Adil (Aouchiche) and Kaide Gordon who’s gone back. Harvey (Blair) is injured at the moment, too.

‘There’s been a lot of workload on Murph (Josh Murphy), who we relied on heavily last season and we relied heavily on Langy (Callum Lang) until he got injured.

‘We saw Colby (Bishop) come into the side and make a huge difference, but Mark O’Mahony has gone back as well. Then there was Elias (Sorensen) who we lost in January as well, so there’s clearly a lot of work to do there.’