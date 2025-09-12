The Northern Ireland starlet is making waves at Fratton Park, after his arrival from Crusaders was confirmed last week.

Pompey new boy Brandon Downey is already impacting Pompey’s senior set-up.

John Mousinho has revealed the surprise Northern Ireland arrival has made a speedy breakthrough into joining his first-team group for training.

Pompey senior breakthrough for Northern Ireland starlet

And the capture from Crusaders last week is proving he can hold his own among Championship operators at the age of just 16.

Downey’s move across the Irish Sea was confirmed last week, as he was handed a Blues scholarship after they paid an undisclosed fee to land the winger.

The County Tyrone lad earned the deal after previously impressing on trial with Pompey, with Mousinho explaining he made an impact in a short period of time.

The Northern Ireland age-group international trained with the academy before being brought into the senior group, where he also made a strong impression.

The Pompey boss revealed the scenario was repeated ahead of the south-coast derby, as he explained how the Downey deal offers an insight into an avenue the club may continue to look ‘further afield’ for academy talent.

Mousinho said: ‘Brandon’s one we were aware of.

‘He came over on trial and is a player who’s played senior football at his age.

‘He’s the sort of player we’re looking to add to the academy.

‘We’ve spoken extensively about where we are as an academy and how difficult it can be at times, competing with the Cat 1 academies around us. That’s not just the local ones but the Chelseas, Tottenhams, Crystal Palaces etc.

‘So to boost that recruitment drive we sometimes need to look further afield, and I think Brandon really fits that bill.

‘He trained with the academy first of all and then came over with the first team a couple of times.

‘The biggest compliment I gave him when I spoke to Greg (Miller) afterwards was he didn’t look out of place when he trained with the first team.

‘So for us being able to say that when making a judgement over a relatively short period was a real positive.

‘He’s done really well and was actually training with the first team again yesterday.’

Glowing reference for Pompey capture from Crusaders

Hopes are high about the potential for Downey to continue making the strong progress he’s already produced in his young career.

Pompey academy manager, Greg Miller, explained he’s a talent who made a decent impression both in person and when utilising video scouting to identify Downey’s potential.

He told the club’s official site: ‘We’re delighted to sign Brandon, who impressed when we watched him play – both on video and in person.

‘We believe that he can complement the wide players already in the squad, with his ability to beat opponents and contribute both goals and assists.

‘Our coaching staff are looking forward to working with someone who has already made a number of first-team appearances, despite his age.’