Detailed: How Portsmouth are able to action overseas summer transfer spree

Pompey are focussing their transfer hunt overseas this summer. Chief executive Andy Cullen explains how they are using Home Office rules to their benefit for recruitment.

Andy Cullen has detailed how Pompey are using the rulebook to their advantage in their summer transfer business.

Pompey have made the most of relaxed Home Office rules introduced in the summer of 2023, which allowed international talent outside of the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) criteria to gain visas.

A maximum of four players can join Premier League and Championship clubs via an Elite Significant Contribution (ESC) exemption, who wouldn’t have hit the Home Office’s 16-point threshold on the points based system.

The likes of Nico Schmid, Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell, Abdoulaye Kamara, Elias Sorensen and Adil Aouchiche have been signed in such a fashion since the changes come into force.

Pompey have been able sign more than four players that way due to being able to transition players from ESC to full GBE status, freeing up one of the four slots for further players to arrive as a result.

Meanwhile, Kusini Yengi, Sammy Silvera and Thomas Waddingham didn’t need visas because of their dual nationalities.

Schmid and Farrell have now been upgraded to full status and The News understands Matthews and Kamara will be able to do likewise, potentially completely freeing up the four ESC slots for further signings.

Cullen said: ‘The market was more difficult because the rules are such that you are limited by Governing Body Endorsements.

‘To get one of those in the first place you probably have to be an established international or have played in European competition already, but the ESC rule that came in means you can have four players and opened up a new market for us.

Pompey are able to upgrade Hayden Matthews to full GBE status. | National World

‘The restrictions aren’t so stringent as GBEs in terms of appearances. It meant we were able to dip into Australia, dip into Austria to bring Nico over with Abdoulaye (Kamara) and Elias (Sorensen) coming over that way as well.

‘What we’ve been able to do with a number of those players is upgrade them to full GBE status, based on the time they’ve been at the club and appearances they’ve made at the club. That enables us to go into the ESC market again, because our quota has gone up.

‘Last year, for example, we were able to bring in Adil (Aouchiche) from Sunderland. We had to wait until after the window to register him, because we were able to upgrade Nico (Schmid). That then released a fourth space to work the market.

‘The team behind that did very well, because we were able to use that to our advantage. It’s a market for us and why we look abroad to bring in emerging talent into the team from around the globe.’

Home Office rules understood at Pompey

Cullen explained the criteria by which players gain points has evolved in the time the rules have been in place.

That’s where club secretary Ali Knell comes into his own, the man whose knowledge of the EFL rulebook led to Colby Bishop being handed a squad list place outside of the usual window for changes last November.

The Pompey CEO is confident there’s a good understanding of the points system at the club.

Cullen added: ‘There is the potential to flip over players, even though they’ve not made appearances. Likewise if they’ve been injured for a period of time you can flip them over.

Pompey’s Jacob Farrell has been upgraded to full GBE status.

‘A good example was Jacob Farrell who, because he was injured, we are able to move towards being a full GBE - freeing up his space for another ESC player.

‘The points are earned in different ways, but playing in the Championship immediately earns you 10 of those points. Then you can gain points for other aspects as well.

‘Hayden we’ll be able to upgrade after the end of the summer window, so sometime on September 2. We’ll have the ability to do that and move players up.

‘The rules change from season to season, with the FA negotiating the position with the Home Office. There’s some changes this year, but nothing we’ve been informed of for next season - so we’re working on the same basis.’