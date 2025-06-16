Oxford United in March 2024 was one of the highlights of Pompey’s League One title win. Christian Saydee lit up that afternoon and many others but, with talk of Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic interest, the time is right to go.

If it is to be goodbye - and it should be - it was the perfect way to sign off for a favourite who is right at the top of the Pompey popularity polls.

One hulking swing of his right boot and the ball was beyond Ivor Pandur before the keeper had remotely had a chance to set himself for what was coming: Hull City, you have just been hit by Christian Saydee.

It could well be the final time we see Saydee delight the Fratton faithful in the manner which he did on the final day, certainly in competitive action, as the League One title winner moves closer to a PO4 exit.

And no one is hiding from that reality. John Mousinho spoke honestly and openly about a departure for Saydee over a month ago, when The News questioned the Blues boss on the potential for the Londoner to move on.

Pompey boss: ‘reasonable to consider’ Saydee leaving

‘Chris is one where we love having him around,’ in the wake of the Championship season’s successful conclusion.

‘I think he’s had a brilliant Portsmouth career so far. There’s a bit of that cult hero about him for various reasons.

‘There’s probably a balance there with Chris, where he might get an opportunity to get more minutes elsewhere.

Christian Saydee celebrates his Oxford United winner last year. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'We’re not pushing him out of the door at all, but if he has an opportunity I think it would probably be reasonable for us to consider it with Chris.’

The latest transfer gossip today suggests it’s League One pair Wigan and Plymouth who are presenting the chances for the 2023 signing from Bournemouth, to find more regular action than he will get with Pompey moving forward.

If the reaction to Saydee looking likely to leave last month is anything to go by, we can expect more than a pang of angst over the prospect of the attacker going.

Pompey fan reaction to Saydee departure is strong

Of all the names who have either departed or are mooted to do so over the summer window, it’s the wrecking ball front man who’s generated the biggest reaction.

The reasons are manifold for that, but it essentially comes back to Saydee being a popular figure who the Pompey faithful probably feel could still be a useful asset to be thrown on and shake games up.

That he’s shown he can do, with not too many around who bring the chaos-drenched profile the immensely likable and modest character offers.

But as the transition to Pompey hopefully becoming an established Championship force unfolds, so does the evolution and elevation in players required to do the job at hand.

Signed as a number nine, it was Mousinho who saw the pathway to Saydee moving deeper behind the more established Colby Bishop and, to a degree, Kusini Yengi on the way to League One title.

With Pompey without both men, six starts on the spin arrived amid a struggling start to the Championship season. The fact Saydee was seen so infrequently in that position from October onwards, could be seen as a tacit admission he’s not yet ready to be a number nine in the second tier.

Christian Saydee recreated the 'take the L' dance from Fortnite against Watford in response to Kwado Baah doing likewise in December | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey League One title impact will not be forgotten

Furthermore the numbers were declining, with appearances down from 42 to 31, goals from four to three and total minutes the pitch down to 1,378 from 2,132.

In reality that pattern will only continue, with now feeling like the tipping point where a fresh start is likely best for all concerned.

Saydee will be able to leave with his head held high as a League One champion where ridiculously destructive performances contributed to that success, and his goal amid the Fratton show of force against Oxford in March last year a campaign highlight.

In turn, with berths limited to 25, Pompey will then have a space free to add the kind of craft and guile required and sought behind Colby Bishop moving forward.

And the memories of the smile which lit up his Fratton journey will endure, for a man who brought a warmth to a glorious journey which belied his sledgehammer impact on title victory.