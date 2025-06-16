Christian Saydee. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Christian Saydee has spent two seasons at Pompey but will be allowed to leave Fratton Park this summer

Clubs are lining up to take Christian Saydee away from Fratton Park this summer, according to reports.

Football Insider claim League One duo Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic are both ‘battling it out’ to sign the forward, who has been told he’s free to leave Pompey during this summer’s transfer window.

The article suggests the two sides are exploring either a loan or a permanent deal for the 23-year-old who has found himself on the fringes of the first-team since moving from Bournemouth in 2023..

This has sparked interest from League One, with both Plymouth - who recently announced Tom Cleverley as their new boss - and Wigan reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

The Cherries youth product featured against the Pilgrims in a five-minute cameo during November’s 1-0 defeat at Home Park, but was absent for March’s 2-1 reverse fixture at PO4.

After playing a key impact role for Pompey in their League One title-winning campaign, game time came at a premium for Saydee in the Championship last term.

This saw him score three goals - including a second-half equaliser against Hull City on the final day - in his 32 appearances in the second tier, with Mousinho’s men finishing the campaign in 16th.

After an impressive season back in the Championship, the head coach held honest talks with all of his squad over their plans and futures.

The ex-Shrewsbury forward was no different, with plans in place as he enters the final 12 months of his Fratton Park agreement.

John Mousinho on Christian Saydee’s Pompey future

Christian Saydee with Alex Robertson and Kusini Yengi. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Although Mousinho won’t stand in Saydee’s way if a new club can be found, he told The News last month that the League One title winner won’t be forced out of the club.

The Blues boss said at the time: ‘Christian’s had a pretty good season, to be honest.

‘He played more games than he did in League One and he scored the same amount of goals that he did in League One. So he’s stepped up, scored some important goals and made some important contributions.

‘Towards the end of the season when he came back from injury we used him in games, and he’s had a massive impact off the bench. That’s been important for us in some huge games.

‘Chris is one where we love having him around and I think he’s had a brilliant Portsmouth career so far. There’s a bit of that cult hero about him for various reasons.

‘There’s probably a balance there with Chris, where he might get an opportunity to get more minutes elsewhere.

‘We’re not pushing him out of the door at all, but if he has an opportunity I think it would probably be reasonable for us to consider it with Chris.’

After signing a three-year deal in June 2023, Saydee has scored six goals in 73 appearances for Pompey and lifted the League One title in his first season at PO4.

