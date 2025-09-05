Report: Scottish outfit keen on Portsmouth triallist after Tottenham Hotspur exit

He spent time with Pompey this summer before moving on - now the keeper is said to be interesting the SPL and French Ligue 1 sides. Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Stoke City were all said to be keen on the triallist.

Scottish Premier League outfit Aberdeen are keen on former Pompey triallist Alfie Whiteman, according to reports.

And French top-flight side Nice are said to be trailing the keeper, who spent time with the Blues in pre-season, after leaving Spurs.

Whiteman was a surprise face joining John Mousinho’s group in July, as they got their warm-up games underway.

The 26-year-old featured in the 2-0 opening success at Woking and then played the second half of the 1-0 behind-closed-doors victory against Crawley.

Pompey opted against offering the Londoner a deal, however, with Whiteman still on the hunt for a new employer.

Aberdeen are said to be weighing up handing the 6ft 2in man a contract, according to SportsBoom, with that meaning he would link up with former Blues men Kusini Yengi and Adil Aouchiche at Pittodrie. The report says Blackburn, Oxford United and Stoke City were among those also showing interest in the keeper this summer.

Whiteman had a long association with Spurs, joining their academy a decade ago and then sealing a three-year deal three years later.

He picked up just a single senior appearance in that time for the Londoners, coming off the bench in the Europa League against Ludogorets in 2020.

Whiteman picked up a medal for being part of the Spurs squad though, as they won the Europa League against Manchester United in May. That meant he left the club on a high this summer, as he searches for the playing time he’s not managed to pick up in his career to date.

Pompey turned their attentions elsewhere this summer for a new keeper, after Isle of Wight man Stuart Moore linked up with Mousinho’s squad for their pre-season training camp in Slovakia.

Moore moved on and was handed a deal with League One outfit Wycombe, before Mousinho confirmed Whiteman had done likewise towards the end of July.

Pompey keeper department strong after Bursik deal

He said after the 0-0 draw with Hawks: ‘Alfie is no longer with us on trial, and he hasn’t been with us this week, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on where Alfie ends up.’

Pompey instead turned to former Stoke man Josef Bursik to bolster the goalkeeping department, as he arrived from Belgian side Club Brugge.

The News first reported the Blues’ interest in the former England age-group keeper in July, before he became the club’s first deadline day capture.

Mousinho said of Bursik: ‘He’s someone who showed a lot of promise as a youngster and has played plenty of Championship games. He really bolsters the options we’ve got in the goalkeeping department and is a target that’s been in our sights for a while now, so we’re delighted to get the deal done.”

Bursik joins Nico Schmid, Jordan Archer and Ben Killip as Pompey’s current goalkeeper options, with emerging talent Toby Steward impressing on loan at St Johnstone in the Scottish Championship.