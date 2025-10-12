Pompey lost a 2-0 lead as they were thumped 5-2 by Southampton in the south-coast derby

Pompey Women surrendered a two-goal lead to suffer a devastating defeat in the south-coast derby.

Jay Sadler’s side enjoyed a strong start against Southampton this afternoon, with Annie Wilding and Georgie Freeland putting them 2-0 up after just 20 minutes.

That scoreline had been reduced to 2-1 at half-time, nevertheless the injury-hit Blues remained in pole position for the Fratton Park clash.

Pompey Women slumped to a 5-2 defeat to Southampton at Fratton Park. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

However, a horror second-half display saw the hosts concede four times, including one directly from a corner, as they slumped to a 5-2 loss to their fierce rivals.

It was yet more agony for Sadler, who had nine players sidelined through injury, including Angelina Nixon and Greta Humphries, who both failed late fitness tests.

Indeed, the Blues were able to name just four players on their bench, one of which was back-up goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor, with five spots vacant.

Not that such concerns were obvious when heading into the break with a lead and apparently on track to claim a second win this season.

Ultimately, though, the second-half capitulation was painful, with Abbie Ferguson’s second, plus Micky McAlonie (two) and Jess Simpson inflicting a thumping defeat on Pompey.

It represented huge disappointment for the vast majority of the bumper 2,315 crowd present at Fratton Park who, at one stage, had a tantalising glimpse of victory.

Instead it was a victory which lifts Southampton into the top three of the Women’s Super League 2, while keeping the Blues rooted to the foot of the table.

Of Pompey’s lengthy casualty list, Jazz Younger, Annie Hutchings, Lucy Johnson and Emily Pitman are recovering from ACL injuries. Other absentees include Humphries, Nixon, Tia Young, Sophie Barker and Emma Jones.

It also marked a second south-coast derby defeat in four days of Pompey, who lost 1-0 in the League Cup on Wednesday night at Eastleigh’s Silverlake Stadium.