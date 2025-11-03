Connor Ogilvie missed Saturday's game at Birmingham because of illness - but is set to return for Wednesday night’s game against Wrexham

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho has provided an update on Connor Ogilvie’s availabilty for Wednesday night’s game against Wrexham at Fratton Park.

The left-back sat out Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of Birmingham because of illness - a setback that saw the 29-year-old ommitted from the starting XI for the first time this season and not involved in a Championship game at all since Sheffield United’s visit to PO4 in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his absence at St Andrew’s, Mousinho selected centre-back Ibane Bowat to play on the left-hand side of defence, with Jacob Farrell still struggling with injury.

The former Fulham man lasted 53 minutes before he was replaced by Zak Swanson against Brum. Now it looks like he’ll be replaced in the starting line-up for the game against Phil Parkinson’s side by Ogilvie, who is back in contention following his recent sick leave.

What John Mousinho said about Connor Ogilvie

Ogilvie has made 175 appearances for Pompey since his move from Gillingham in the summer of 2021.

The League One title-winner started 45 of Pompey’s 46 Championship games this season and was due to be named in the strting XI once again against Birmingham before illness struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Mousinho, though, that absence will be a one off. Speaking ahead of Wedneday night’s game against Wrexham, the Blues boss said the left-back had recovered and was set to return to action.

‘Connor's fine, Connor's back, he trained today,’ said Mousinho. ‘It was ony a short illness so we’re fine with Connor.

‘Friday morning (is when he pulled out of the game v Birmingham). We knew he was ill so we knew it was going to be a quick turnaround then.

‘I'd love to say if we'd have started with Connor Ogilvie (at St Andrew’s), we would have won the game, but I don't think even Connor could have salvaged what we actually produced on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Don't take anything away from Connor because he's a fantastic player, but I don't think it was an individual issue where you just go that one player's made a huge difference. ‘

Mousinho added:‘He just doesn't (miss games).

‘He's started every game, I think he only came off with that (head) injury against Southampton but apart from that, he's started every game, pretty much played every single minute.

‘I think we maybe brought him off against Coventry as well just to give him a little breather, but apart from that, ever since I've been here, he's been an absolute mountain in terms of games played. ‘

For your next Pompey read: Former Portsmouth favourite Freddie Potts 'a massive plus' after 'dream' full West Ham debut in win against Newcastle United