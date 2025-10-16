The Spurs loanee has been deputising on the left wing in Pompey’s last three matches

Pompey’s tantalising selection dilemma is looming - and John Mousinho has the solution which will have the Fratton faithful cheering.

Josh Murphy and Minhyeok Yang can definitely be accommodated into the same Blues starting XI, according to the head coach - although not just yet.

With Murphy still sidelined by his ankle injury for at least two more games, including this weekend’s trip to Leicester, the eagerly-awaited opportunity to unleash both is currently on hold.

In his ongoing absence, Yang has begun to blossom on the left wing, netting in successive games, including the winner against high-flying Middlesbrough before the international break.

Yet while the Spurs loanee is effectively keeping the seat warm for The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season, Mousinho is already planning how to fit both into his team.

Portsmouth boss: ‘He can do it’

He told The News: ‘We’ll definitely have a look at what that looks like and how we can work it.

‘At the minute, we have gone with Segs and Conor Chaplin in the same team. We’ve also gone with John Swift and Conor Chaplin in the same team.

‘Maybe if you had spoken to me at the start of the season about all three as 10s, I wouldn’t have been quite sure how you would do it, but I certainly think there's a load of scope.

Josh Murphy has been hampered by an ankle injury, missing Pompey’s last four games. | National World

‘We saw Minhyeok play quite a bit for QPR on the right last year. He was the outstanding performer against Derby on a Friday night when QPR won 4-0, operating off the right. He can do it, he can play as a 10 as well.

‘If we have a fully-fit squad and everybody to select from, first of all you don’t necessarily have to get everybody in the same team, we can chop and change.

‘If we need to fit players into the side then great, we’ll be able to do that, we’ll find a way to do it. But, if not, then we’ll have to play the right players at the right time.

‘Murph can play on the left and Minhyeok can go on the right - or the opposite way. I’m sure Minhyoek can also play as a 10, he’s really adaptable.’

Six different right wingers in 10 games

As a potential right-wing option, Yang may finally be the answer to what has developed into a problem position for the Blues.

Mousinho has so far employed six different players there in the opening 10 matches - Callum Lang, Terry Devlin, Florian Bianchini, Adrian Segecic, Mark Kosznovszky and Conor Chaplin.

Yet with Murphy’s comeback date now fixed for Stoke (October 25), Yang can expect to continue as a left-wing understudy for at least two more fixtures.

At which point team selection for the attacking three positions will become extremely interesting for Mousinho.

He added: ‘There is an argument to get your best players on the pitch and work it out.

‘There’s also an argument not to disrupt the formation or disrupt what you want to do. We will take a practical view.’