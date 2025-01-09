Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are weighing up recruiting another left-back following Jacob Farrell’s latest injury blow.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But John Mousinho has ruled out signing a ‘front-line’ player, with the preference for cover for Connor Ogilvie.

The 21-year-old last week suffered a recurrence of the knee problem which has restricted him to just one appearance since moving to Fratton Park in July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farrell had been closing in on a potential return to the first-team frame this month - now he’s contemplating another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Jacob Farrell has suffered an injury-ravaged time at Fratton Park so far. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

That continues to leave Ogilvie as the Blues’ only left-back option during the second half of their Championship campaign as Mousinho’s men battle to avoid relegation.

Now Pompey are mulling over readjusting their January window plans to also include identifying cover for Ogilvie.

Mousinho told The News: ‘There is a possibility we might sign another left-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘What is more likely is cover there, so you’re looking at other positions because we haven’t necessarily identified that as a spot we want to bring in.

‘I don’t think the right thing to do at this stage is to bring in a front-line left-back, but certainly someone that can cover there is a possibility.’

Following an injury-impacted League One title campaign, Ogilvie has missed just one of the Blues’ 26 matches this year.

His sole absence was September’s goalless draw with Sheffield United, when he was sidelined through illness, albeit just for the single game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile Ogilvie has also operated on the left of a back three on three occasions this season, including the first league win at QPR in mid-October.

Mousinho has spoken of his intention to rotate his squad for Friday’s FA Cup third round trip to League One high-fliers Wycombe (7.45pm).

Read More Latest: Portsmouth closing in on Newcastle man as second January transfer window capture nears

However, it remains to be seen whether he can realistically rest Ogilvie, with no natural alternative to operate at left-back at Adams Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alternative could be switching either Zak Swanson or Jordan Williams from right-back, although neither have started as left full-back for the Blues previously.

While Tom McIntyre featured at left-back at times during pre-season and is obviously a natural left-footed player.