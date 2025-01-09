Portsmouth forced into transfer window rethink after fresh injury blow
But John Mousinho has ruled out signing a ‘front-line’ player, with the preference for cover for Connor Ogilvie.
The 21-year-old last week suffered a recurrence of the knee problem which has restricted him to just one appearance since moving to Fratton Park in July 2024.
Farrell had been closing in on a potential return to the first-team frame this month - now he’s contemplating another lengthy spell on the sidelines.
That continues to leave Ogilvie as the Blues’ only left-back option during the second half of their Championship campaign as Mousinho’s men battle to avoid relegation.
Now Pompey are mulling over readjusting their January window plans to also include identifying cover for Ogilvie.
Mousinho told The News: ‘There is a possibility we might sign another left-back.
‘What is more likely is cover there, so you’re looking at other positions because we haven’t necessarily identified that as a spot we want to bring in.
‘I don’t think the right thing to do at this stage is to bring in a front-line left-back, but certainly someone that can cover there is a possibility.’
Following an injury-impacted League One title campaign, Ogilvie has missed just one of the Blues’ 26 matches this year.
His sole absence was September’s goalless draw with Sheffield United, when he was sidelined through illness, albeit just for the single game.
Farrell instead took the former Gillingham man’s place at left-back and impressed supporters in what has turned out to be his only Pompey outing to date.
The versatile Ogilvie has also operated on the left of a back three on three occasions this season, including the first league win at QPR in mid-October.
Mousinho has spoken of his intention to rotate his squad for Friday’s FA Cup third round trip to League One high-fliers Wycombe (7.45pm).
However, it remains to be seen whether he can realistically rest Ogilvie, with no natural alternative to operate at left-back at Adams Park.
The alternative could be switching either Zak Swanson or Jordan Williams from right-back, although neither have started as left full-back for the Blues previously.
While Tom McIntyre featured at left-back at times during pre-season and is obviously a natural left-footed player.
