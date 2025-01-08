Latest: Portsmouth closing in on Newcastle man as second January transfer window capture nears
John Mousinho was today remaining tight-lipped over today’s Daily Mail story during his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Wycombe.
However, The News understands the Newcastle midfielder is poised to complete a Fratton Park loan switch for the remainder of the season.
Hayden was pivotal in QPR’s escape from relegation from the Championship last season after arriving on loan from St James’ Park in the January 2024 transfer window.
The 29-year-old subsequently made 17 appearances as Rangers scrambled to 18th place to avoid the drop into League One.
He has not played first-team football since returning to Newcastle at the season’s end, yet remains contracted until the summer of 2026.
Mousinho admits that Pompey are close to sealing at least one more deal before next Wednesday’s trip to Blackburn. Although he wouldn’t be drawn on links with Hayden.
He told The News: ‘There are a couple of bits which have moved on recently. I don’t think there’ll be any surprises before Friday’s game, we will see how that pans out, but the squad we take to Wycombe will be very similar to Sunderland.
‘If we do get anything done before the Wycombe game it won’t be in time to be involved there, but it’s moving. I think before Blackburn is realistic.
‘With Isaac Hayden, sorry for the boring answer in the transfer window, but, as far as I am concerned with those sorts of ones, we respect the other club because they are contracted there and do not comment on it.’
However, the Australian transfer window does not open until Friday, January 17.
When asked about Waddingham, Mousinho replied: ‘It’s the same answer there, unfortunately.
‘The second we actually do anything (about any player) then I will give you the full breakdown of why and how when we sign the player.’
