Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are closing in on making Isaac Hayden their second signing of the transfer window.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Mousinho was today remaining tight-lipped over today’s Daily Mail story during his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Wycombe.

However, The News understands the Newcastle midfielder is poised to complete a Fratton Park loan switch for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayden was pivotal in QPR’s escape from relegation from the Championship last season after arriving on loan from St James’ Park in the January 2024 transfer window.

Pompey are closing in on a loan deal for Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images | Getty Images

The 29-year-old subsequently made 17 appearances as Rangers scrambled to 18th place to avoid the drop into League One.

He has not played first-team football since returning to Newcastle at the season’s end, yet remains contracted until the summer of 2026.

Mousinho admits that Pompey are close to sealing at least one more deal before next Wednesday’s trip to Blackburn. Although he wouldn’t be drawn on links with Hayden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The News: ‘There are a couple of bits which have moved on recently. I don’t think there’ll be any surprises before Friday’s game, we will see how that pans out, but the squad we take to Wycombe will be very similar to Sunderland.

‘If we do get anything done before the Wycombe game it won’t be in time to be involved there, but it’s moving. I think before Blackburn is realistic.

‘With Isaac Hayden, sorry for the boring answer in the transfer window, but, as far as I am concerned with those sorts of ones, we respect the other club because they are contracted there and do not comment on it.’

Pompey have also been linked with a swoop for Brisbane Roar’s teenage striker Thomas Waddingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Australian transfer window does not open until Friday, January 17.

When asked about Waddingham, Mousinho replied: ‘It’s the same answer there, unfortunately.

‘The second we actually do anything (about any player) then I will give you the full breakdown of why and how when we sign the player.’