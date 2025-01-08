'Gutted' Mousinho confirms major Portsmouth injury blow ahead of Wycombe FA Cup tie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest injury news from Portsmouth ahead of their FA Cup third round tie with League One promotion contenders Wycombe Wanderers.

John Mousinho has confirmed Portsmouth left-back Jacob Farrell has suffered ‘a bit of a setback’ in his recovery from a serious knee injury that has hampered his first season at Fratton Park.

The Australia Under-23 international joined Pompey from A-League club Central Coast Mariners during the summer transfer window - but has been limited to just one appearance after suffering a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury in training just days after making his debut in a goalless draw with promotion contenders Sheffield United in September.

There was some cautious optimism Farrell could return to contention over the coming weeks after Mousinho revealed the defender was ‘close’ to a return - but the Pompey boss has now revealed the 22-year-old has ‘opened up’ the same injury and is set to remain on the sidelines.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s FA Cup third round tie at Wycombe Wanderers, he said: “Jacob, unfortunately, has had a bit of a setback and he’s opened up the same MCL again so we are looking at options in terms of what we are doing to make sure by the time he does come back from this one it doesn’t happen again - so we are just exploring a couple of options on that.

He continued: “He’s gutted and we are gutted for him as well because he’s shown so many glimpses of promise and a couple of injuries have done it for him. Jacob is a strong lad and I think the most important thing is to make sure by the time he does come back from the latest setback that he is back and ready to go - and whatever route we decide to take, he is fully happy with the MCL.”

The news means Mousinho will continue to rely on Connor Ogilvie as his first-choice left-back throughout a crucial period in the season. The former Gillingham defender has started all but one of Pompey’s 24 fixtures in all competitions so far this season - and the Pompey boss has been delighted with the impact he has move over the course of the campaign.

He said: “Connor, in my first season here, I think he missed one game out of the 23 at the back end of the season. Last year was one of his worst ever injury-stricken seasons and he still played 25 or 26 league games. This year, he’s been fit for every game except the Sheffield United game and he’s been excellent as the season has progressed.”