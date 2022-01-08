The News understands the latter’s proposed move to the Cod Army will be completed over the weekend, with Danny Cowley keen to move the striker on.

This is to open up budget and space in his squad for new arrivals across the January transfer window.

But Curtis explained how the former Ipswich striker will leave a lasting impression on the Pompey dressing room.

Harrison arrived at Fratton Park in July 2019 under Kenny Jackett’s stewardship for a substantial transfer fee.

However, the 27-year-old has often struggled to hold the striking position down due to injuries, lack of form, and increased competition.

Which has often been the case this term, as he’s substantially fallen down the pecking order due to the emergence of Leicester City loanee George Hirst.

And the Republic of Ireland international expressed how the move to Stephen Crainey’s side may be the best scenario for Harrison’s career.

Ellis Harrison is expected to complete a move to Fleetwood this weekend. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

He told The News: ‘Ellis will be a huge miss. He’s a great lad and I’ve had the privilege of sharing a changing room with him and to be his mate for several years now. And he hasn’t had much game time, obviously.

‘But I think it will certainly help his career (by moving on) moving forward, and I just wish him all the best if it does happen.

Harrison scored a total of 20 goals in royal blue during his two and half years at Pompey – a far cry from Curtis, who became the club’s top marksman in the 21st century last night.

But despite their difference in goal scoring statistics, the 25-year-old also revealed Harrison has helped him immensely on, and off the pitch during his time at Fratton Park.

He continued: ‘Of course (he helped me on and off the pitch), he’s not just a great teammate and I think of him as a mate to me outside of football and, like I said, I hope he knuckles down and gets some more game time – and hopefully he can go on now with his career.’

