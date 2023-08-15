Portsmouth goal hero Kusini Yengi already attracting admirers following impressive start to Fratton Park career

Now it appears the 24-year-old is heading in the right direction to fulfil those ambitions – just three games into his Fratton Park career.

The Aussie striker has made an instant impact with the Blues by netting four goals in that trio of appearances for his new club.

That has already propelled him to crowd-pleaser status on the south coast, with the Fratton faithful delighted with what they have witnessed from the former Western Sydney Wanderers striker to date.

But it appears they’re not the only ones suitably impressed. So too are the Socceroos management team, with head coach Graham Arnold set to send his assistant, former Manchester United No2 Rene Meulensteen, to Pompey on a scouting mission.

According to Australian news outlet ftbl.com, the Dutchman will check out Yengi and Fratton Park team-mate Alex Robertson ‘in the coming weeks’ and ahead of the forthcoming international break.

Australia take on Mexico In Texas, USA, on Sunday, September 10. Meanwhile, a friendly against England at Wembley is also pencilled in for later in the autumn on Friday, October 13.

No doubt Yengi, who has played for the Socceroos at various age-group levels, will be keen to impress and determined to add to his flying start to life at Pompey, with games against Exeter, Cheltenham, Fulham under-21s, Stevenage and Peterborough (twice) all on the agenda ahead of that potential fixture in the States.

Kusini Yengi celebrates scoring from the penalty spot against Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Speaking about his hopes for a maiden call-up to the senior Australia set-up, Yengi told The News last week: ‘There’s too many things I want to do.

‘I’ve come off to England and I’ve got the world at my feet really.

‘I’ve got a lot of opportunity thanks to the club to play in front of 19,000 fans here.

‘I want to make the national team, playing for Australia is one of my goals. I’ve played for the 23s so far, so, for sure, I think I can step up.

‘When I look at the national team and the strikers I’m up against, I see qualities in myself which are better than some of those players.

‘So I’m looking forward to doing well at Portsmouth and hopefully getting a look in.

‘I’ve no idea if playing in England helps my chances. As long as you’re playing and doing well I guess you’re always in with a chance of selection.’

Yengi faces stiff competition to make into the Aussie squad, with the likes of Jason Cummings, Celtic’s Marco Tilio and Melbourne City striker Jamie Maclaren already members of a strong attacking unit.

Blues team-mate Robertson has already made the breakthrough after making his senior international debut against Ecuador in March.

The on-loan Manchester City youngster also featured for Australia against Argentina in June. And given his similar impressive start to life at Pompey, he too could be called up by Arnold for the Mexico game.

If the Blues have three or more international call-ups, then their Barnsley on September 9 will be postponed.