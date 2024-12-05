Pompey stand to pocket significant compensation for the injury picked up by Kusini Yengi last month while on international duty.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues - who will be without the Australian striker for the next 9-10 weeks - could be recompensed a hefty six-figure sum if the timeframe they’ve already put on his recovery from a knee injury is accurate.

The Fratton Park outfit will also be provided assistance to cover a proportionate amount of the forward’s wages as they prepare to lose the 25-year-old’s services for a large chunk of their Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weighty financial payout Pompey are entitled to will come via FIFA and the governing body’s own Club Protection Programme. It is designed to protect sides against the loss of a player due to a serious injury while representing their country. The right to claim compensation is triggered if a player’s injury puts them out of action for more than 28 days.

Yengi suffered posterior cruciate ligament damage during the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifier against Bahrain on November 19. The former Western Sydney Warriors frontman played the entire game in Riffa, scoring both Australia goals in a 2-2 draw. But he’s been unable to feature for the Blues since his return to the UK - including the postponed games against Blackburn and Millwall, and last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Swansea.

Pompey can claim compensation from FIFA from December 17 - 28 days after the injury was sustained. A written application must also be submitted before that date as well. Yet, with the player expected to be out for the remainder of this month and the whole of January at least, the Blues can expect to be awarded a fixed sum for each day Yengi is unavailable for selection - estimated to be between 50-57 additional days.

The compensation rate FIFA offers equates to roughly £17,000 per day up until one year of the injury occurring. Barcelona were recently awarded £5m for the near year-long injury midfielder Gavi suffered while representing Spain against Georgia in a European Championship qualifier in November 2024. However, the compensation payable is based on the fixed salary that the club pays directly to the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yengi’s Fratton Park wage remains unknown. Yet, it still guarantees a financial boost for the Blues while the striker recovers from his latest injury.

Pompey, who remain bottom of the Championship table, could play at least another 15 times before their striker is back and available for selection in February. John Mousinho has already said he’s unlikely to add to his attacking options in January amid Yengi’s absence and despite the possible loss of Mark O’Mahony, who is also currently out injured.

However, the money received from FIFA could help with other areas of the squad that need reinforcing ahead of an important second half of the season.