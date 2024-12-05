Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to news that the Blues will resist the temptation to add to their striker department in the January transfer window.

John Mousinho revealed on Wednesday that bringing in extra reinforcements in that key area was not something the Fratton Park outfit were necessarily going to do next month – despite Kusini Yengi facing 9-10 weeks on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old frontman has been ruled out until February after sustaining a knee injury while on international duty with Australia last month. It prevented the Aussie from featuring against Swansea on Saturday. Now Yengi could miss a further 15 games at least as his frustrating 2024-25 campaign continues.

The latest on Yengi also comes at a time when Mark O’Mahony has been ruled out of this weekend’s game against Bristol City with a hip injury. We’re still waiting to learn the full extent of that setback, leaving Mousinho, in the meantime, having to chose from the recently-returned Colby Bishop, Christian Saydee or Elias Sorensen to lead the line heading into a busy part of the season.

According to these fans on both Facebook and X, though, that’s not enough quality firepower for a side currently sitting bottom of the Championship table. Here’s what they’ve been saying in response to Mousinho’s confession to The News...

Kevin Oshea: Maybe he's been watching a different team than us!

Doug McEwen: Colby could breakdown again at any moment. Sorensen has not settled and is probably not good enough anyway. Saydee will work his off socks- but he is not a natural goalscorer. Yengi has not performed for us to the same level that he does for Australia. O'Mahoney is a youngster and needs time to develop. So Mr Mousinho we DESPERATELY need a proven goalscorer in January - NOT another unproven young kid like Harvey Blair! No goals equals no wins equals no points equals relegation. Fact!

@POMPEYBENNY: Before we knew about Bishop this summer we needed to add more quality up top. But replaced Bishop with Danish L3, & a kid from Brighton we’ve borrowed. Now this, it just stinks of cheapness again. I hope he’s bluffing, but let’s be honest we all know the Eisner’s won’t spend.

Richard Knight: Serious investment in a centre forward needed in January. Can't rely just on Colby with Yengi now out until February. O'Mahoney also injured and has been ok, scored a couple of goals, but is still learning his trade. We need a proven Championship striker to score us enough goals to help keep us in the Championship if the owners are serious about us not being relegated....I'm not holding breath tbh.

@jordy_drapes: Couldn’t disagree more. Options other than Bishop aren’t good enough at this level.

Ryan Crockford: Let me put it simply. We have to sign a striker in January. Preferably one who can score goals. Hold the ball up and be a real menace to defenders. Otherwise, we will go down.

@ChrisRe43862970: I’m sure it’s just bluff. Bishop not proven at this level and recovery ahead, Saydee not Championship quality, Sorensen not League One standard. Certainly ramps the pressure on successful window required.

Mark Russell: Yengi not good enough to take us forward, need to spend some money on a striker, that is proven.

@Chalkias_Saves: Why not just be honest, John? The owners won't give you the money to sign a decent centre forward and we have enough mediocre ones already.

Mal Reynolds: I hope we have a busy January with some decent signings.

@Luke313131: Closed the article after the introduction paragraph. Bloke’s lost his mind.