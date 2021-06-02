The 18-year-old arrives from Bromley for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

As reported by The News, the Blues held discussions with Vincent earlier this month, having caught the eye when bursting onto the scene at Hayes Lane.

The youngster made his debut off the bench against King's Lynn in February.

Vincent featured a further six times for the Ravens, helping them reach the National League play-offs this season.

He also scored for Bromley under-18s in their shock 2-1 victory over Pompey in the FA Youth Cup second round at Fratton Park in December.

Pompey are excited by Vincent's potential, having also attracted admiring glances from other suitors further up the pyramid.

He’s been recruited with an eye to the future and comes in to supplement the squad following an academy player overhaul.

As things stand, Lee Brown is the only senior left-back under contract for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Charlie Daniels was released at the end of his short-term deal last month.

Cowley is keen for another left-sided full-back to arrive in addition to Vincent this summer to challenge Brown for a starting spot.

Dan Butler was someone the Blues had their eye on before he put pen to paper on a new deal at Peterborough.

Vincent becomes the Blues' third signing from Bromley in the past four years.

In the summer of 2018, Louis Dennis was brought in on a free transfer but played only eight times under Kenny Jackett before leaving for Leyton Orient a year later.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild was then signed from Hayes Lane for an undisclosed fee in January 2020.

The forward has made just a solitary outing for Pompey so far, however, having spent this campaign out on loan – first back at Bromley and then Southend.

Cowley will now be eyeing plenty more recruits this summer during a major squad overhaul.

As things stand, Pompey have just 14 players tied down for next term.

Scott Twine remains on the Blues’ radar after the midfielder turned down fresh terms at Swindon following their relegation to League Two.