Portsmouth v Hull City early team and injury news as 14 out and 2 doubts for final-day contest

By Pepe Lacey
Published 3rd May 2025, 05:00 BST

The curtain comes down on Pompey’s Championship campaign this afternoon.

The Blues will look to end their maiden season back in the second tier on a high as they welcome Hull City to Fratton Park.

Although John Mousinho’s men have already confirmed their survival, PO4 will take centre stage for a crucial final day contest with the Tigers in the heart of a relegation battle.

Ruben Selles’ men currently occupy 22nd and know anything but a win will leave their future hanging in the balance.

It’s set to be a huge afternoon on the south coast as a sell-out crowd is expected as Pompey look to end the campaign in winning style.

We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of a crucial final-day contest.

The winger has been absent since January with a knee injury, which was sustained in the first-half of the 3-0 defeat to Blackburn. Mousinho issued some positive injury news in his pre-match press conference, revealing Lane has returned to training this week. The game will come too soon though for the League One title winner.

Paddy Lane - Out

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since November after he sustained an ACL injury, which ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign. Belloumi is expected to return next season.

Mohamed Belloumi - Out

The Aston Villa loanee amassed just four appearances following his switch to Hull during the January transfer window before sustaining a season-ending knee injury a month later.

Louie Barry - Out

