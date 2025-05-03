The Blues will look to end their maiden season back in the second tier on a high as they welcome Hull City to Fratton Park.
Although John Mousinho’s men have already confirmed their survival, PO4 will take centre stage for a crucial final day contest with the Tigers in the heart of a relegation battle.
Ruben Selles’ men currently occupy 22nd and know anything but a win will leave their future hanging in the balance.
It’s set to be a huge afternoon on the south coast as a sell-out crowd is expected as Pompey look to end the campaign in winning style.
We’ve taken a look at the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of a crucial final-day contest.
