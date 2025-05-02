Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The curtain comes down on Pompey’s Championship campaign on Saturday.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues head into the season’s finale looking to end their season on a high and face Hull City on the back of a four-game unbeaten run.

This has seen John Mousinho’s men move clear of any last-day drama, although the Tigers head to Fratton Park knowing they have to avoid defeat to hold any chance of survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning is very much under way behind the scenes at PO4 ahead of a crucial summer window and were linked with a move for Crystal Palace youngster Hindolo Mustapha on Thursday.

There’s plenty of transfer gossip doing the rounds across the second-tier, with the market set to open its doors next month.

Here’s all the latest headlines from around the Championship.

Southampton looking at European move

Southampton have joined Burnley in the race for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported that the English duo have also been joined by Hamburg in the hunt for the 24-year-old, who looks set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

The Israeli stopper has found himself down the pecking order in Vincent Kompany’s side, with Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich the back-up options to first-choice Manuel Neuer.

This has seen Peretz register just seven appearances following his move from home-club Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2023. He still has three years remaining on his current deal, having penned a five-year contract following his £4m move.

Managerless Southampton are preparing for life back in the Championship after suffering relegation in their first season back in the Premier League. Uncertainty remains over England international Aaron Ramsdale’s future at St Mary’s, who looks likely to depart this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Saints still have former Pompey keeper Gavin Bazunu in their ranks, although the 23-year-old has yet to appear the the Blues’ rivals this term having spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Standard Liege.

Swans swoop for Scottish striker

Bobby Wales. | Getty Images

Swansea are set to land young striker Bobby Wales from Kilmarnock, according to The Daily Record.

It has been reported that the 19-year-old has snubbed a number of English clubs and sides abroad to make the move to the Swansea.com Stadium this summer.

The Scotland under-19 international is set for a medical in South Wales next week ahead of a believed £300,000 move, where he will pen a four-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wales has netted five goals in 31 appearances for Killie this term in a side who have struggled for goals as they sit ninth in the Scottish Premiership.

It has been claimed the Kilmarnock youth product has been impressed with the Swans’ Premier League ambition, which was matched by new boss Alan Sheehan.

Wales came through the ranks at Rugby Park, first making his debut in the Scottish Premiership in October 2022, aged 17. A move to Alloa in the Scottish League One followed in the 2023-24 campaign and heavily impressed after scoring 12 goals in 24 league appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, the forward has registered 41 appearances for Kilmarnock and netted on five occasions.

Your next Pompey read: Former Portsmouth boss lands permanent job and two-year deal despite relegation to League Two