Free-agent Josh Martin is continuing to train with Pompey.

The former Norwich and Barnsley winger has been a regular at the Blues’ training base in Hilsea since the end of September.

The 22-year-old, who was released by the Championship Canaries in the summer, had relocated to the area to be with his Warblington-based girlfriend.

Pompey granted Martin permission to train with them as he continues to search for a new club. And while head coach John Mousinho admitted there has been no change in the player’s circumstances – last month he ruled out signing the player on a permanent deal – he has revealed the Norwich Academy graduate remains a fixture at the club.

When asked by BBC Radio Solent if Martin was still training with the Blues and if there were any changes to his status, Mousinho said: ‘No change here. He’s been ill for the past few days but Josh was back in the building today (Monday), so is still training with us.’

An update on Pompey’s stance on the player is important, especially after attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin joined the current injury list at Fratton Park on Sunday. He limped off early against Chesterfield with a torn hamstring and is expected to be out for between 6-8 weeks.

That means Blues fans might not see the Chelsea loanee in action again until the new year, which is when winger Anthony Scully is also expected back, following a knee injury he suffered in August.

Coupled with the likes of Abu Kamara and Gavin Whyte struggling for form in recent weeks, it’s only natural that thoughts turn to Pompey’s intentions with Martin, who has been with the Blues for six weeks now.

When asked by The News last month whether a move for Martin was on the cards, Mousinho said: ‘At the moment we’re not looking to add anything to the squad, so it’s great for Josh to be in and train and we will obviously monitor the situation here if anything changes with our squad.

‘He’s a really, really good young lad, obviously a good player, but at the moment we are happy with where we are as a squad.

‘He’s a very skilful, inside winger, not an out-and-out traditional winger. He’s very, very good with the ball at his feet, a good finisher, he’s had really good experience at this level and played in the Premier League. Josh is a really talented footballer and that shows in his past career.’

