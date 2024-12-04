Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has revealed two fresh injury blows to his team ahead of the next game against Bristol City

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has revealed that Kusini Yengi is likely to miss the remainder of the calendar year with a knee injury that he sustained on international duty whilst representing Australia.

Commenting on the situation, Mousinho told The News: “We’ve not had the best of the news with the scan with Kusini Yengi. He’s done damage to the ligament of his PCL and he’s going to be out for somewhere between nine and 10 weeks.”

Yengi played a key part in Portsmouth’s title triumph with nine goals in 26 matches last term, but has endured a tricky start to this campaign with injuries. The 25-year-old, however, had shown signs of rediscovering his form for club and country in the weeks leading up to his latest setback.

Mousinho added: ”It’s a huge blow, he’s picked it up playing while away Australia, which is a real shame. It’s an injury he picked up during the game. He played the full game, scored a couple of goals, we hoped it wouldn’t be too serious, so that one is a real disappointment and frustration especially considering he was in our side for the three previous games prior to the international break. He was coming into a bit of form, building a sense of momentum as well, so that’s going to be a bit of a miss.”

Mark O’Mahoney, who has scored twice in nine games since arriving on loan from Brighton is also expected to miss the match against Bristol City.

“The only other injury we have at the moment that is fresh from the weekend is Mark O Mahoney, he’s gone for a scan today and we’ll get results in the next few days.” Mousinho added.

The 38-year-old went on to discuss Yengi’s injury in greater detail. When asked if the knock was worse than expected, he explained: “We just didn’t know. Whenever you get a knee injury it’s difficult to assess, but we were hoping it’d be less than that. But there’s always a chance with ligament injuries that it’s more than that as well. So it’s kind of in the middle, it’s not ideal, but it’s not long-term so we’ll just have to get on with it.”