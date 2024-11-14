Portsmouth star Kusini Yengi survives late World Cup scare with sights on redemption

Kusini Yengi appeared late draw in Australia's 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia. | Getty Images

Australia are battling to secure qualification for the World Cup in 2026

Kusini Yengi’s Australia side survived a late World Cup qualification scare in a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia.

The Portsmouth star was left on the bench for the crunch qualification clash at Melbourne’s AAMI Park and watched his side squander a whole host of key opportunities in front of goal.

Possession was largely dominated by Saudi Arabia throughout the contest, but Tony Popovic’s side were ultimately the more threatening in the final third.

In a late bid to change the game, Yengi, who is yet to score for Portsmouth this season was introduced from the bench in the hopes of adding to his four World Cup qualification goals which have all come in 2024.

The 25-year-old was on the pitch for less than a minute when he helped create a key late chance for his Australia team-mate which ultimately went begging in the final moments.

However, the main talking point of the contest proved an overturned 93rd minute goal against the Socceroos from a free kick which was dramatically overruled for offside.

Defeat in Melbourne would have seen Australia drop down to third in Group C, below Saudi Arabia, and ultimately out of the two automatic qualification spots for the 2026 World Cup.

Australia will be targeting automatic qualification for the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico in two summers time but will need to be at their best in the next match against Bahrain to ensure that Saudi Arabia don’t leapfrog them on goal difference.

Pompey star Yengi had a day to forget in Melbourne in the last meeting against Bahrain when he was sent off the pitch in a costly 1-0 home defeat, which was ultimately decided by a late own goal by Sheffield United man Harry Souttar.

Yengi will undoubtedly be out for redemption if he is given the chance to feature in a must-win game for his country while Portsmouth boss John Mousinho will be desperate for his striker to return fully fit ahead of a crucial run of fixtures in the league against Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Swansea City.