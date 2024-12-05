Pompey relegation rivals Hull City are set to appoint Ruben Selles as their new head coach.

The struggling MKM Stadium outfit - who are third from bottom in the Championship table and two points above the Blues with two extra games played - have turned to the Reading boss having parted company with Tim Walter last week.

According to reports, the Tigers were granted permission to speak to the 41-year-old on Wednesday. And after agreeing a six-figure compensation package with the Royals for Selles’ services, it’s believed the former Southampton manager has said his Reading goodbyes ahead of his official unveiling as the new Hull boss.

Selles’ departure comes just days after guiding crisis-club Reading into the League One play-off positions. Tuesday night’s 3-0 win against Cambridge represented the Select Car Leasing Stadium outfit’s ninth win of the season.

Since his appointment in 2023, the Berkshire outfit have had to navigate some tough moments in League One brought on by points deductions and ongoing ownership issues.

The former Saints boss heads to a Hull side without a Championship win in their past 10 games. Seven of those fixtures have ended in defeat - including last week’s 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday, which proved to be Walter’s last game in charge.

That leaves Hull desperately searching for points as they look to avoid relegation to the third tier. Selles will have his work cut out to turn the MKM Stadium outfit’s fortunes around, though, with the Tigers’ current form, by far, the worst in the division.

It’s anticipated Selles’ appointment will be confirmed ahead of Saturday’s game against Blackburn.

Pompey, who drew 2-2 at Hull at the beginning of November, welcome the Tigers to Fratton Park on the final day of the season.